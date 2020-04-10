Ex Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Gus G. Is ‘Compiling Ideas’ For Possible Solo Instrumental Album

In a manufacturer new job interview with the U.K.’s “NI Rocks” radio display, Greek guitar virtuoso Gus G., properly acknowledged in rock and metallic circles for his perform as Ozzy Osbourne‘s guitarist and as chief of his individual band FIREWIND, was asked if he has any designs to make a further solo album. He responded: “Well, it can be a good question you bring up, since I’m thinking about ultimately making… I am not confident that is gonna be the circumstance, but I’m gonna inform you now anyway because you questioned — I’m thinking of building, basically, a comprehensive-on instrumental file future. I’ve performed a ton of collaborations presently and I’ve experimented with out the trio issue and I feel I’m kind of completely ready now for that guitar instrumental file that far more or fewer everyone needed me to do for a range of several years and I constantly said no. [Laughs] I needed to seriously get a lot of these items out of my system very first and attempt out all these points, and I assume I am ready to consider that 1 out now. So I do not know how extensive it can be gonna just take me and when it is really gonna arrive out. A whole lot will depend on FIREWIND as very well and what happens with the band and how a lot we can tour and how the album is received. But, yeah, I’m slowly and gradually compiling strategies for doable instrumentals and an instrumental report. I think it will be a excellent time to permit my guitar be the voice.”

Last September, Gus issued a electronic-only solo EP, “Dwell In Budapest – Section 1”, consisting of 4 tracks recorded on the guitarist’s headline European tour in assist of his most up-to-date album launch, “Fearless”. The entire world tour noticed Gus and his band share stages all over the earth with famous guitarists like Richie Kotzen, Vinnie Moore followed by his own headline dates and a huge tour as specific visitor of Los Angeles rockers Steel PANTHER.

Gus‘s most solo band showcased Dennis Ward (PINK Product 69, UNISONIC) on bass and vocals and longtime drummer Johan Nunez (FIREWIND, ex-KAMELOT).

“Fearless” was introduced in April 2018 via AFM Records. The stick to-up to 2015’s “Manufacturer New Revolution” marked Gus‘s initial launch due to the fact exiting Osbourne‘s band in 2017.

On “Fearless”, Gus joined forces with Ward and drummer Will Hunt (EVANESCENCE).

FIREWIND‘s ninth, self-titled studio album will be made out there on Might 15.

The band just lately parted methods with guitarist/keyboardist Bob Katsionis and singer Henning Basse.

FIREWIND‘s new vocalist is Herbie Langhans, who has formerly played with AVANTASIA and SINBREED.

