Ex Pantera Bassist Rex Brown: ‘We Have to All Band Alongside one another In The Coming Days And Weeks’

Previous PANTERA bassist Rex Brown has urged men and women to “get in touch with ‘lost’ mates, buddies and enjoys” while they are at residence due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Friday (March 20), additional than a person-quarter of Us citizens are staying requested to stay residence as much as attainable in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus. The governors of New York, Illinois and Connecticut joined California and Pennsylvania in shutting down most organizations.

Previously right now, Rex posted the subsequent information on his social media: “Good day All.. It’s been awhile given that I final posted!?! experienced to acquire a split from it, but feel the will need to persuade individuals to be particularly careful & Safe in these crazy ass days in advance of us!! There is certainly not a whole lot of communication coming from this Administration & hence we ought to ALL band jointly in the coming times & months…Continue to be inside of if feasible & now is the time to get in contact with ‘lost’ buddies, buddies & enjoys!! I would like you all a balanced, brighter tomorrow!! smoke on..Much Enjoy!!”

Authorities have regularly urged men and women to stay residence and prevent crowding bars, dining establishments, and public spaces in a bid to incorporate the coronavirus. They have considering that stepped up phone calls for Us residents to transfer outside of hand washing and isolate by themselves as a great deal as possible due to the fact coronavirus’s ensuing respiratory illness (COVID-19) is thought to be 10 times far more lethal than the flu.

Gurus have known as on everybody to practice social distancing simply because some persons could have been contaminated but are exhibiting minimum signs or may perhaps feel they have a common cold or allergies. In addition, the Facilities For Ailment Command And Prevention (CDC) has requested people to prevent discretionary vacation so that we can gradual the distribute of the virus — a principle identified as flattening the curve.



Posted by Rex Brown on Friday, March 20, 2020

