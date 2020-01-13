Ex-Pope Benedict refuses to open the priesthood to married men

Loading...

ROME – Former Pope Benedict XVI Publicly asked his successor, Pope Francis, not to open the Catholic priesthood to married men.

The ex-pope, who retired in 2013, published Defense of Spiritual Celibacy in a book written by the arch-conservative Cardinal Robert Sarah, the extracts of which were published exclusively by the French writer Le Figaro.

“I can’t keep silent!” Benedict wrote in the book that followed an extraordinary meeting of bishops from the Amazon jungle in the Vatican last year that recommended the ordination of married men under certain circumstances.

The Pope Emeritus, 92, and Sarah from Guinea discussed the controversial question of whether or not viri probati, married men with proven virtue, may join the priesthood.

Francis is currently considering allowing it in remote locations such as the Amazon, where congregations rarely hold masses due to the lack of priests, and is expected to publish his decision in the coming weeks.

The couple urged the whole church not to be influenced by “bad requests, plays, devilish lies and fashionable errors that seek to invalidate priestly celibacy.

“It is imperative that everyone, bishops, priests and laity, be guided again by the faith when they look at the church and the priestly celibacy that protects its secret,” they wrote.

They warned of priests “who were confused by the constant questioning of their consecrated celibacy.

“The marital condition affects people as a whole, and since the Lord’s service also requires the total gift of man, it does not seem to be possible to realize the two vocations at the same time,” Benedikt wrote.

Sarah insisted that celibacy could be “an exam” but also “an exemption”.

Benedict, who was the first pope to step down for almost 600 years, initially retired to a life of silent contemplation in the Vatican, but increasingly commented on important Catholic questions.

He and Sarah insisted that their plea was not a “political maneuver” or “power game”.

But the Vatican experts were amazed that the retired Pope would comment on such a sensitive issue.

“Benedict XVI. Doesn’t really break his silence because he (and those around him) have never felt bound by that promise. However, this is a serious violation, ”said Massimo Faggioli, who writes for La Croix, on Twitter.

Joshua McElwee of the National Catholic Reporter tweeted that “a former pope speaks in public about something his successor is considering” which is “incredible.”

While Vatican expert Iacopo Scaramuzzi pointed out that “living together (in the Vatican) is difficult if the pope emeritus does not keep his promise to hide and obey.

The idea of ​​filling empty pulpits in remote locations by allowing married men to become priests was once contradictory. Critics warn that the emotional problem could break the Catholic Church.

Proponents say there is no need to rewrite the church law. Francis could just make an exception to the rules – like those granted to married Anglican pastors who later converted to Catholicism.

But the ultra-conservative wing of the Church – particularly in Europe and North America – has spoken out against this idea and warns that exceptions could pave the way for the global abolition of celibacy.