Ex-Pro Bowl Receiver Percy Harvin Is Healthy and Mulling an NFL Return

Percy Harvin warming up with the Charges in 2015. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty)

While he hasn’t suited up in an NFL activity considering the fact that 2016, former Professional Bowl vast receiver and return guy Percy Harvin is considering a return to the league.

Harvin, 31, informed Josina Anderson of ESPN that he is doing the job out, in great condition and looking ahead to perhaps enjoying again. “I’m ready to return to the NFL,” Harvin said. “I imagined I was done, but that itch arrived back. I have been education with a former Olympian. My system is experience excellent. Mentally I’m much better. My family members is very good. The timing is appropriate.”

The electrical Percy Harvin tells @JosinaAnderson he is all set to return to the NFL. pic.twitter.com/g7yq3NpSZH

Electrical as he was at moments, accidents to Harvin’s ankles, knees and hips as perfectly as a battle with migraines minimal him to enjoying in just 75 of a attainable 128 online games and prevented him from taking part in a complete 16-game plan in all but a person of his NFL seasons.

If Harvin does make a return to the NFL, he’ll also have to defeat the anxiousness condition he struggled with but saved tranquil about though he was participating in professional football. Subsequent his retirement, Harvin spoke to Sports Illustrated about what he experienced been dealing with in a 2018 job interview.

“The finest way I can describe it is that I felt ‘out of physique,’” he reported of a regular episode. “My heart would be heading, I’d be perspiring, I felt like everyone in the space was wanting at me. My speech was slurring. I didn’t wanna take in. I was gasping for air. You’re so worked up that it is difficult to spit terms out.”

The information about Harvin thinking about a return to the NFL comes on the heels of Rob Gronkowski scrapping his retirement ideas and returning to perform with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay as a Buccaneer.

