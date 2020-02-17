[ex-scorpions-drummer-james-kottak-praises-president-donald-trump-for-opening-daytona-five-hundred:-‘this-is-america’]

Former SCORPIONS and latest KINGDOM Appear drummer James Kottak has praised President Donald Trump for starting to be only the next president ever to attend NASCAR‘s Daytona 500.

Previously these days (Sunday, February 16), Trump led drivers all-around the 2.five-mile tri-oval in his “Beast,” the presidential limo, and gave a short, non-political speech.

Kottak, who frequently tweets in help of Trump‘s insurance policies, took to the social media system to compose: “Trump kicks off Daytona 500 Yes! THIS is America!”

James‘s feedback came a day following the drummer slammed previous New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg and businessman Tom Steyer for reportedly collectively spending $260 million on marketing campaign ads. Their rivals in the Democratic presidential race have collectively expended $222 million.

On Saturday, Kottak tweeted: “Yeah, rather of investing $50 million furthermore on Tv set adverts, Bloomburg [sic] and Steyer couldv’ve givin $1000.00 to quite a few peeps…”

In current months, Kottak has frequently used Twitter as a way to voice his controversial views. In early November, he opined that “all regulation enforcement ought to be men.” In September, he elevated eyebrows when he questioned no matter whether climate transform is genuine, creating in a series of considering the fact that-deleted tweets: “Notify me when a person time you have noticed ‘killed from local weather change’ or ‘death from next hand smoke’ appeared on a gravestone….and I am a whole anti smoker… it is really all b s”

Again in July, he angered some people today on the social media platform when he wrote that “anyone against The us is a socialist communist asshole.” The uncommon Independence Day greetings came following the musician wished his 18 thousand followers a pleased holiday break on Twitter.

“Content Fourth…. Trump procedures!” the 57-year-previous musician wrote, adding in a individual tweet: “Any a single versus The us is a socialist communist a gap .”

In June, Kottak, who phone calls himself a “news political junkie” on Twitter, made BLABBERMOUTH.Web headlines when he mentioned that The usa should take treatment of its “homeless trouble” prior to accepting any extra “outsiders.”

Kottak has used substantially of the very last year and a fifty percent touring with the reunited KINGDOM Occur, also that includes guitarists Danny Stag and Rick Steier, bassist Johnny B. Frank and singer Keith St. John (previously of MONTROSE and LYNCH MOB).

In September 2016, Kottak was dismissed from SCORPIONS for the duration of his effectively-publicized struggle with alcoholism and was changed by former MOTÖRHEAD member Mikkey Dee.

SCORPIONS guitarist Matthias Jabs later on reported that he and his bandmates “experienced to make” the determination to fire Kottak, explaining that they gave the drummer “all the probabilities” to get superior. “We attained the level — or he achieved the issue — where it was just not well worth it,” Jabs said.



