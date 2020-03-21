Ex-SLAYER Drummer PAUL BOSTAPH Teases New Musical Project

Paul Bostaph states that he is doing work on a musical venture with a “pal” of his who is “quite familiar” to everyone.

The former SLAYER drummer addressed his future designs even though responding to a lover concern on Instagram.

Asked if he has any “post-SLAYER tasks” in the functions, Bostaph responded: “sure! Some thing is brewing with a good friend of mine that is extremely common to you. I’ll give you 3 guesses…”

1 of the “guesses” came from Bostaph‘s colleague, current OVERKILL drummer Jason Bittner, who chimed in with “Kerry, Gary and Anselmo cmon – all people appreciates by now!”, referring to a rumored new band that includes Bostaph, SLAYER guitarist Kerry King, SLAYER/EXODUS guitarist Gary Holt and former PANTERA frontman Philip Anselmo. (It need to be observed that Holt has mentioned in recent interviews that he is concentrating on EXODUS for the foreseeable future, making his involvement in this kind of a job not likely.)

Bostaph, who has also performed with EXODUS, Testomony and FORBIDDEN, failed to remark on any of the guesses, but he did reveal in his unique Instagram write-up that he had “a surprise coming upcoming 7 days to with any luck , enable with the boredom” all through the coronavirus downtime. He also urged anyone to “please keep property no matter how challenging it is to be cooped up all working day.”

King a short while ago hinted at new songs, saying that he is not really ready to cling it up.

SLAYER played its remaining live performance on November 30, 2019 at the Discussion board in Los Angeles.

Bostaph, who was previously SLAYER‘s drummer from 1992 right up until 2001 and recorded 4 albums with the band, rejoined SLAYER in 2013 following the group’s authentic drummer, Dave Lombardo, was efficiently fired from the band owing to a deal dispute with the other associates of the veteran California-primarily based thrash steel act.

Various many years back, King informed Fuse about Bostaph: “Paul, I signify, he is a machine. I do not fret about him at all. He in no way would have been out of SLAYER if he didn’t give up two times. It was in no way around something own — he was always my good friend — so it was quite simple for him to come back and be a aspect once again.”

Talking to Loudwire about Bostaph‘s contributions to SLAYER‘s most current album, “Repentless”, King mentioned: “I imagine it is just making the unit total, additional than nearly anything. Of class, Paul can participate in the shit out of the drums. I did not realize — and I don’t indicate this in a harmful way to Paul — I never ever realized Paul experienced so quite a few market SLAYER admirers who are just Bostaph admirers I did not realize that, and a ton of persons had described that to me since Paul has been performing on the document. And I consider that is terrific. I used to say ‘God Hates [Us All]’ was his ‘Reign In Blood’ — Bostaph‘s. The new a single is his ‘Reign In Blood’. The new one’s… I would participate in any tune reside.”

