[ex-smap-member-masahiro-nakai-leaving-johnny’s-soon-after-a-lot-more-than-30-calendar-year-operate]

Masahiro Nakai, the previous chief of disbanded all-male idol team SMAP, explained Friday he will go away talent company Johnny & Associates Inc. in late March, ending a romantic relationship that has lasted in excess of 30 years.

The 47-yr-outdated said at a news conference in Tokyo that he has had trouble motivating himself to just take on new difficulties after SMAP broke up in 2016 and that he has proven his have business to regulate his do the job.

“I’m essentially on my possess,” claimed Nakai, who has been hosting a amount of Television set reveals due to the fact the split-up. “I thought I required to set myself in a new atmosphere.”

SMAP was so well-known that soon ahead of they disbanded in 2016, more than 370,000 men and women signed on the net petitions from Japan and overseas begging the team to reconsider.

Requested regardless of whether SMAP will get back collectively, Nakai stated it is however a possibility.

3 of the five-member group — Goro Inagaki, 46, Tsuyoshi Kusanagi, 45, and Shingo Katori, 43 — formed Atarashii Chizu (New Map) immediately after leaving the agency in 2017.

But Takuya Kimura, 47, one particular of SMAP’s most well known users, is being with Johnny’s, which is a person of the most powerful businesses in Japanese exhibit business enterprise. Its founder Hiromu Kitagawa died past July at the age of 87.