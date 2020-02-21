[ex-smap-member-nakai-leaving-johnny’s-right-after-far-more-than-thirty-yr-run]

Masahiro Nakai, the previous leader of disbanded all-male idol group SMAP, explained Friday he will depart expertise agency Johnny & Associates Inc. in late March, ending a partnership that has lasted over 30 years.

The 47-year-old said at a information meeting in Tokyo that he has experienced difficulty motivating himself to acquire on new problems right after SMAP broke up in 2016 and that he has proven his very own business office to manage his get the job done.

“I’m fundamentally on my personal,” stated Nakai, who has been web hosting a variety of Tv set exhibits due to the fact the split-up. “I imagined I desired to place myself in a new setting.”

SMAP was so well known that soon ahead of they disbanded in 2016, a lot more than 370,000 people signed online petitions from Japan and overseas begging the group to rethink.

Asked regardless of whether SMAP will get again jointly, Nakai claimed it is continue to a possibility.

A few of the 5-member group — Goro Inagaki, 46, Tsuyoshi Kusanagi, 45, and Shingo Katori, 43 — shaped Atarashii Chizu (New Map) after leaving the agency in 2017.

But Takuya Kimura, 47, one particular of SMAP’s most common associates, is staying with Johnny’s, which is 1 of the most impressive businesses in Japanese clearly show business enterprise. Its founder Hiromu Kitagawa died past July at the age of 87.