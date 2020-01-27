Ex-SoftBank workers believed Russians he was giving information to could be spies

A former employee of Softbank Corp., who was arrested on suspicion of illegally keeping trade secrets from the major Japanese mobile operator, was repeatedly tasted and eaten on Sunday by a male diplomat stationed in the Russian commercial agent’s office in Japan.

Former employee Yutaka Araki, 48, said in a poll by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department’s Public Security Bureau that he believed the man in question could be a Russian spy, sources said.

The office suspects that the Russian diplomat caused Araki to lose information after establishing close relationships with him.

Araki was arrested by the Tokyo police on Saturday on suspicion of having received the information from a computer server at SoftBank on February 18 last year, which violates Japanese law to prevent unfair competition.

The police assume that he has given two officials of the Russian commercial agent in Tokyo, in return for hundreds of thousands of yen, SoftBank’s corporate secrets, and that the two have been engaged in espionage.

“I thought it might be spies,” quoted one source, Araki, who was released by SoftBank in mid-December.

Araki was first addressed by a Russian official in his forties a few years ago, and it is believed that not only did he receive cash from him, but he was also invited to eat and drink, sources said.

The official, who returned to Russia in 2017 and his successor with diplomatic status in the fifties, specifically asked what information they wanted from him, sources said.

The officials are believed to be members of the Russian foreign intelligence agency.

The SoftBank Group Corp. announced on Saturday that the stolen information related to manuals for cell phone base stations and other communication facilities.

The officials did not disclose to Araki, a former executive of the company’s mobile information technology advertising department, that she was from the Russian trade mission.

The way to “accidentally” approach him is a typical technique used by Russian spies.

Via the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the police asked the Russian embassy to introduce the two officers for questioning.