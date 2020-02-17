[ex-south-african-chief-fw-de-klerk-sorry-for-apartheid-remark]

JOHANNESBURG – Previous South African president FW de Klerk on Monday apologized and withdrew his assertion that the country’s previous severe system of racial separation acknowledged as apartheid was not a criminal offense from humanity.

De Klerk, the last president underneath apartheid, brought about an uproar with the comment during an job interview previous 7 days with point out broadcaster SABC.

De Klerk declared the release of Nelson Mandela from jail 30 a long time back, paving the way for the close of apartheid and South Africa’s 1st all-race elections in 1994 that observed Mandela voted into ability.

De Klerk was afterwards awarded a Nobel Peace Prize with Mandela for their job in the country’s changeover.

Having said that, de Klerk’s views on apartheid have remained divisive. His newest comments came as South Africa celebrated the 30th anniversary of Mandela’s release.

Fellow Nobel Peace laureate and former South African archbishop Desmond Tutu urged de Klerk to withdraw his most current remarks.

De Klerk’s basis mentioned it was withdrawing the statement and apologized for the “confusion, anger and hurt that it has brought about.”

Apartheid was declared a criminal offense versus humanity by the United Nations in 1973. The U.N. was among the the organizations criticizing de Klerk for his assertion.

De Klerk claimed he aligned himself with the Rome Statute, which developed the International Legal Courtroom and features the crime of apartheid as a criminal offense towards humanity.

“It can also be witnessed as the legislative expression of Nelson Mandela’s statement for the duration of his inaugural address that ‘never, in no way and hardly ever again shall it be that this attractive land will yet again expertise the oppression of a person by a different,’ ” de Klerk stated.

An on the net petition led by notable South African law firm Dali Mpofu calling for de Klerk’s Nobel Peace Prize to be withdrawn experienced been given much more than 10,000 signatures by Monday afternoon.