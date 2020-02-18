[ex-south-african-president-retracts-apartheid-remarks-just-after-backlash]

Former South African President FW de Klerk at parliament in Cape Town, South Africa February 13, 2020. — Reuters pic

JOHANNESURG, Feb 18 — South Africa’s very last apartheid-era president, FW De Klerk, yesterday apologised and withdrew a controversial assertion that apartheid was not a criminal offense against humanity, following an outcry.

De Klerk, 83, shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela in 1993 for dismantling white-minority rule and ushering in democracy.

But he sparked fury amid a lot of South Africans when he publicly denied that apartheid was a crime towards humanity, even with the UN declaring it such.

“The concept that apartheid was a crime against humanity was and remains an agitprop challenge initiated by the Soviets and their ANC/SACP allies to stigmatise white South Africans by associating them with real crimes towards humanity,” he explained.

The ANC is the African National Congress, which less than Mandela fought an underground fight in opposition to apartheid in advance of coming to electric power in South Africa’s 1st democratic elections, in 1994.

The SACP is its erstwhile ally, the South African Communist Social gathering.

The remarks were built on February 2 in an interview with the national broadcaster SABC, and reiterated in a assertion by De Klerk’s foundation.

‘Blatant whitewash’

Anger arrived at a crescendo on Thursday when President Cyril Ramaphosa was pressured to hold off his once-a-year State of the Union handle immediately after lawmakers from the much-still left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) staged a rowdy protest in parliament, demanding De Klerk be ejected from the legislature.

“It is an insult to those who died and (who ended up) tortured… under the instructions of De Klerk to have De Klerk sitting in a democratic parliament,” it claimed.

Other critics ended up the SA Council of Church buildings, other opposition parties and civil modern society teams, when the ruling ANC finally slammed De Klerk’s remarks as “blatant whitewash.”

A basis set up by the revered anti-apartheid fighter, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, explained it was “irresponsible” to debate the “degree of awfulness of apartheid” and known as for him to retract his assertion.

Yesterday De Klerk retracted his statement and apologised for the “confusion, anger and harm that it has triggered.”

De Klerk’s offensive statement was also eliminated from the foundation’s web site.

‘Empty’ apologies

“I agree with the Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation that this is not the time to quibble about the levels of unacceptability of apartheid. It was fully unacceptable,” he reported in a assertion issued by his basis.

The Nelson Mandela Basis welcomed De Klerk’s retraction but known as for further more engagement amongst the two foundations “not just about the assertion and the retraction, but in seeking to get them to see their role in making an attempt to take care of what was broken by the govt that FW De Klerk was the leader of.”

In the meantime the EFF has turned down the “empty” apology expressing it lacked “sincerity and relevance.”

“Apologies for the brutality black South Africans have skilled has taken different kinds in South Africa, with all of them being publicity stunts,” it claimed in a statement.

In spite of the stop of apartheid a era back, racial tensions in South Africa remain higher and economic inequality and poverty run deep.

An umbrella team referred to as the Anti-Racism Network of South Africa this week launched an once-a-year campaign to tackle racism at the grassroots stage. — AFP