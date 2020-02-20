[ex-spouse-held-more-than-death-of-girl-in-puchong]

Serdang district police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan reported the 47-yr-aged male, believed to be the ex-husband of the deceased, was arrested at about 2am currently. — Photo by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 ― A gentleman has been arrested to guide in investigations into the situation exactly where the system of a lady was observed at a parking whole lot in Puchong very last evening.

Serdang district law enforcement main ACP Ismadi Borhan reported the 47-yr-outdated man, thought to be the ex-spouse of the deceased, was arrested at about two am today.

“The gentleman has been remanded underneath Segment 117 of the Felony Method Code till next Wednesday,” he reported in a assertion right here now.

Commenting on the result in of the woman’s death, he claimed the publish-mortem uncovered numerous accidents brought about by a sharp object and injuries to the neck, head and human body.

Ismadi explained law enforcement had tracked down two persons who have been members of the victim’s spouse and children to detect the physique at the Serdang Healthcare facility.

Law enforcement have dominated out robbery as the motive and urged anybody with details to contact the Serdang district law enforcement headquarters at 03 8074 2222 or the nearest law enforcement station. ― Bernama