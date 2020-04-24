Ex stunt coordinator direct can be seen in extraction with Netflix

Malibu, Calif.-Like many of us who have recently been at home for coronaviruses, Sam Hargrave is no exception. He is trying to make the most of this time.

“Exercise a lot and train yourself. I read a lot and look back at classic films, watch them and study,” Hargrave said.

It has always been a passion for Hargrave to study films and improve his storytelling skills. That passion led him to his directorial debut in the new Chris Hemsworth action movie ExtractionWill debut on Netflix on Friday, April 24th.

“This is always what I wanted to do, I direct the film, I direct the action film, so seeing it from the list is a huge thing to achieve if possible,” Hargrave said. Said.

But reaching this milestone in his career was the pinnacle of the journey that began when he began practicing martial arts at the age of 13.

After that, guys like Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee watched a Hong Kong movie where he became a hero. That inspiration took him to the film industry with the advice of a friend.

“You fall pretty high on your head,” said Hargrave. “Someone hires you and pays you to do it. It’s called a stuntman and it’s what you might want to look in, so I did.”

As a stuntman and stunt coordinator, he has been involved in some of Hollywood’s greatest action films, including Marvel Pictures, and has become like a cast and crew and family.

And those relationships will pay dividends for his transition to supervision.

Set of Avengers end game Director Joe Russo wrote the script Extraction I gave it to Hargrave because I thought it was perfect for his first film. Hargrave is crazy.

“When I asked Chris Hemsworth if Joe [Russo] wanted to get involved, he said yes, I lost my words,” Hargrave said.

“I was wondering what dreams would come true to work with the people I worked with for many years at the Marvel family, but for the film that I would direct,” he added.

It was an action movie with heart, so I was attracted to this project.

In 2018, he traveled to India for director, starring his friend Chris Hemsworth.

“At the heart of the story is a man’s journey overwhelmed by past decisions and having the opportunity to be redeemed through this relationship with a child who is saving on this mission,” Hargrave said.

So, in this COVID-19 pandemic era, when people are obliged to stay at home, it provides something new to people and provides a sense of escape, so it’s a good idea to release a movie through Netflix. It’s a good time.

“In the meantime, I’m absorbed in a story of fun and excitement that touches my heart, and on the trip I want to go, I feel something,” said Hargrave.

For him, the feeling that his dream will come true is one of his gratitude.

But he hopes his first coach is just the beginning.

