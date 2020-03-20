Ex Styx Frontman Dennis Deyoung: ‘Politically, I Am The Male Who Is Ill And Worn out Of The Extremes’

In a new job interview with Rolling Stone, former STYX frontman Dennis DeYoung was questioned if he is a Donald Trump supporter. The 72-12 months-previous singer responded: “No! No! Are you kidding me? I voted for Obama. Consider that! I listened to what he claimed. I have voted for Republicans and Democrats all my life. I attempt to decide the male or the lady realizing complete very well that as a collective we are imbeciles. To glance at these people today and believe they have bought the solution — they are morons just like you and me and making it up as they go along. All people, wake up! These folks are not saviors. They are individuals.

“In the last election, I could not vote. I just couldn’t. I preferred to, but I could not vote for either of them for clear good reasons. Politically, I am the man who is ill and fatigued of the extremes who have suddenly started out operating our nation. I you should not want these individuals. I want them to try and arrive to … dare I say middle ground? And I am pissed at these folks like Hurry Limbaugh and Sean Hannity. Both equally sides now assert that neither facet has at any time experienced a very good thought ever, which we know is historically untrue.

“Look, liberals think about the environment the way it need to be, not the way it’s gonna be or the way it is. I applaud that. Without the need of liberal thought, we’re dropped. I think that. But when you check with me, it’s not a amount participating in discipline. The remaining screams about Fox. Do you know whey they are so thriving? The identical way Neil Diamond and Barry Manilow have been so successful. Not a large amount of solutions for all those people today! It truly is not like me. I am competing from 10,000 bands just like me. When Fox came out, you can not beat them for the reason that there is only just one.”

DeYoung will release his new album, “26 East: Volume 1”, on April 10 by means of Frontiers New music Srl. The 10-song LP will element the duet “To The Great Old Times” with Julian Lennon.

The album title “26 East” represents the birthplace of STYX. 26 E 101st Put was the address in which DeYoung grew up in Roseland, on the south side of Chicago. Across the street at 39 E 101st Position lived the Panozzo twins, Chuck and John, who would go on to form TRADE WINDS in 1962, which a 10 years later would turn out to be the core of STYX. The include artwork of “26 East” attributes three locomotives, symbolizing the 3 first members of STYX leaving the Chicago coach property dreaming of even bigger and far better matters.



