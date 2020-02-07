Steve Gorman, former drummer of THE BLACK CROWS, has praised Canadian rockers ROPES enough “respect” for Neil Peart to keep his cancer battle secret until his death last month.

Neil Peart died on January 7th in Santa Monica, California, after a three-year battle against glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain tumor. The icon ROPES Drummer was 67 years old.

ROPES announced PeartJanuary 10th is over, triggering shock waves and grief from fans and musicians around the world.

In a recent interview with Rockstation 107.7 The Bone in the San Francisco Bay Area Gorman explained about Peart (see video below): “This guy died and nobody had known it for three days. That tells me more about it ROPES than anything else. What respect did they have for each other and for what they were as a band and for him as a man. And the fact that he was sick for three years and nobody knew. That’s all I could think of when I heard this news. I said, “God bless these people, man.” You kept it so tight and that’s it impossible these days.”

ROPESThe last show was on August 1, 2015 at the Forum in Los Angeles. Peart indicated at the time that he wanted to retire while still playing well, along with a desire to spend more time at home with his young daughter.

Peart joined ROPES 1974. He was also considered one of the best rock drummers ever John Bonham of LED ZEPPELIN; Keith Moon of THE WHO; and Ginger Baker of CREAM, Peart was too ROPESis the first copywriter to be inspired by everything from science fiction to Ayn Rand,



(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ob5fNLif01s (/ embed)

