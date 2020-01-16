Ex-U.S. Paralympic basketball coach Frank Burns, native Beverly who coached the team for a gold medal, died on 67

You never forget the sound of 100,000 people cheering. David Kiley got chills when he rolled his wheelchair to the opening ceremony at the 1988 Paralympic Games and heard the roar.

“It took your breath away,” said Kiley. “It was so powerful.”

Kiley writes the man who walked next to him that day, his coach, Frank Burns, for leading the American Men’s Basketball Team to their gold medal.

Mr. Burns grew up in Beverly and was a livewire member of the eighth grade basketball team at Christ the King school, which dominated the 1966 season with its 103-3 record. Then he began to develop a sense of humor that helped other players believe they could achieve things they hadn’t thought possible.

“He could have made a lot of money as a stand-up,” said his friend John Truesdale, also a coach.

“He was so hilarious,” said Kiley, a nine-time Paralympic gold medalist who also won two silver medals and two bronze and is eight times national champion in wheelchair basketball. “You are talking about the most energy of someone I have ever met.”

Mr. Burns would fool, encourage and encourage this. He made sure everyone felt important.

In the 45 years that Mr. Burns worked with people with disabilities, “he became an icon in the wheelchair basketball game,” said Will Waller, general manager of the national wheelchair basketball club, which was founded in 1948 for returning wounded veterans from World War II.

Mr. Burns also helped lead the American Men’s Basketball Team to a gold medal at the 1998 World Championships in Sydney and bronze in the Paralympics 2000 in Sidney.

“He was one of the coaches of the winning international wheelchair basketball program,” Waller said.

Mr. Burns, 67, died on January 8 at the University of Chicago Medical Center. The Woodlawn resident suffered a heart attack last month and did not recover, according to his brother Peter.

At the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, his roommate David Beekstra, walking around in a wheelchair, gave him a glimpse of the obstacles encountered by people with disabilities in those days before accessible corridors, doors, elevators, and curbs became common.

He became involved with the Students for an Accessible Society group, according to John Power, a friend since college.

“Dave got a school job on the bus for students with disabilities,” his brother said.

He became an assistant to John Truesdale, who started one of the first national basketball programs for wheelchair users at UW-Whitewater, which became a dominant team nationwide.

After obtaining a speech diploma in Wisconsin, Mr. Burns a degree in therapeutic recreation at the University of Kentucky.

He went to work for the Casa Colina rehabilitation hospital in Pomona, California, where according to the NWBA he won the eight-fold team of Casa Colina Condors that won the national wheelchair basketball club championship.

He returned to UW-Whitewater and led the Warhawks to their first national championship, according to the competition.

Mr. Burns went on to Birmingham, Alabama, where he helped develop the Lakeshore Foundation’s National Paralympic Training Center worth $ 22 million.

“Frank is leaving a legacy that not only propelled US custom sports, but made a big difference to many athletes,” said Jeff Underwood, Lakeshore’s Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Burns has raised a lot of money for Lakeshore. When others were happy with a $ 10,000 donation, Frank would go, “No, we have to raise $ 100,000 or a million,” Kiley said. “His goals and dreams were so much bigger than everyone’s.”

From 2000 to 2002 he was the first executive director of the NWBA.

As he grew up, children gathered in the family home on 90th Street and Hoyne Avenue to splash around in the pool. His father J. Harold Burns was a dentist. His mother Mary Kay would take the kids to the beach and see the Chicago Bulls. Young Frank liked going to Rainbow Cone and Top Notch Beefburgers, his friend Jim Dalton said.

He graduated from Brother Rice High School.

For the past 17 years, Mr. Burns at the Sonia Shankman Orthogenic School, where students are trained who need mental health or who have autism.

“Frank has actually built and adopted every aspect of the physical education program,” said Diana Kon, co-executive director of the “O-School,” 6245 S. Ingleside Ave.

Many of the students had cake at other schools, where they had had bad experiences in gym class, Kon said. They were targets of bullying or the last ones chosen for teams. Enter Mr. Burns in.

“He was full of volume, running around, moving around all day,” said Kon, whom the children loved. “He taught us all how excellent our children are.”

“We did this great trip for a summer, cycling from the campus in Hyde Park to the Loop on the Lake Shore Drive path,” said Dan O’Connor, a former student.

When O’Connor enrolled in O-school at the age of 16, I was really depressed. I couldn’t really get out of bed to go to class and I was scared.

“Without Coach Frank Burns,” he said on Facebook, “I can still lose that fight.

“Coach actively fought my depression next to me,” O’Connor wrote. “He saw the happiness that sport brought and created an assistant coach position so that we could give gym lessons together. I still have the football that coach Frank and our primary school students gave as a gift. ”

Now 31, O’Connor is working on player development for the New York Yankees, using video footage of young talent in the Dominican Republic to help them study their shape and improve their game.

In addition to his brother Peter, Mr. Burns survived by his sisters Mary Ellen and Gini and his brother James “Cowboy” Burns.

Mr. Burns is buried in the navy blazer that he received when he was initiated into the NWBA Hall of Fame.

His family expects a lot of traffic at the northern entrance door of the church. It is wheelchair accessible.

