[ex-uber-self-driving-head-declares-bankruptcy-following-$179-million-reduction-to-google]



FILE Photo: Previous Google and Uber engineer Anthony Levandowski leaves the federal court immediately after his arraignment hearing in San Jose, California, U.S. August 27, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

March 5, 2020

By Paresh Dave

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – The previous head of Uber Technologies Inc’s self-driving technologies unit, Anthony Levandowski, submitted for individual bankruptcy security on Wednesday, soon following a court docket confirmed that he should pay back $179 million to Google to conclusion a legal fight above his break up from the Alphabet Inc unit.

Levandowski, who experienced been a vital engineer in Google’s self-driving challenge, and colleague Lior Ron engaged in unfair level of competition and breached their legal obligations by starting a rival organization and bringing more than Google personnel, an arbitration panel dominated in December.

Uber, which later acquired the startup co-launched by Levandowski, indemnifies personnel less than its employment agreements. But Uber has said in economic filings that it expects to problem spending the significant judgment towards its ex-personnel Levandowski, who is fighting a federal indictment on costs of stealing trade strategies from Google.

Uber declined to remark. Levandowski’s attorney Neel Chatterjee did not respond to a ask for for remark.

Levandowski submitted for Chapter 11 personal bankruptcy, enabling him to negotiate money owed. He has $50 million to $100 million in believed assets, when compared with $100 million to $500 million in liabilities, in accordance to his filing.

He had disputed the arbitration ruling. But a San Francisco County court on Wednesday confirmed the arbitration panel’s selection and award.

Ron, who remains at Uber, settled with Google for $9.7 million final month, and Alphabet’s self-driving unit Waymo confirmed on Wednesday that Uber had paid the entire total that Ron owed.

Waymo reported it would “continue to consider the needed techniques to make certain our private details is protected.”

It was recognised that Levandowski could owe $127 million, but formerly undisclosed fascination and attorneys’ costs ended up later integrated.

The arbitration victory was the latest for Google and its self-driving tech spin-off Waymo in a multi-pronged authorized struggle with Uber.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave Enhancing by Richard Chang and Diane Craft)