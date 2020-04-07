Ex-Vatican treasurer Pell has been released from jail, freeing sex offenses

Australia’s highest court on Tuesday acquitted former Vatican Treasurer George Pell of sexually assaulting two teenage choirboys in the 1990s, releasing the 78-year-old cardinal after 404 days in prison.

The High Court ordered that Pell’s convictions be dismissed and that consent decisions be inserted in their place, ending the highest profile case of alleged sexual abuse of the Roman Church. Catholic.

The seven justices of the High Court agreed unanimously that the jury at the cardinal trial “ought to entertain a doubt” about his guilt. Pell, who has maintained his innocence throughout the lengthy court process, is unlikely to be able to make the charges again.

“I have no ill will toward the accuser, I do not want my release to add to the hurt and bitterness that so many feel; it must have hurt and enough bitterness,” Pell said in a statement shortly before he was ousted from the maximum security Barwon Prison near Melbourne.

The Vatican has no immediate comment on a verdict that came in the middle of Holy Week, the season leading up to Easter, the most important day in the Christian calendar.

Pope Francis, who appointed Pell to overhaul the Vatican’s vast finances in 2014, said he would comment only after all forms of appeal were exhausted.

The Survivors Network of Abused Priests (SNAP) said it was “discouraged and overwhelmed” by the outcome.

“This is a wonderful decision that only exacerbates the feelings of the survivors,” SNAP Australia said in a statement.

Pell, a polarizing figure in Australia for his conservative views, remained a cardinal but lost his administrative role last year when he became the highest-ranking Catholic official worldwide to be incarcerated for sex offenses. to the child.

He was serving a six-year sentence on a charge of sexually assaulting a child under 16 and four charges of an unknown action on a child under 16, which the plaintiff said occurred when Pell was archbishop of the city of Melbourne.

Pell’s first trial ended in a jury trial. The jury at his second trial in 2018 unanimously found him guilty. Pell did not stand any test.

A lower court of appeals upheld Pell’s conviction, but the High Court found it failed to properly consider the evidence that should raise the doubt that he was guilty.

Defendant Pell, one of the two boys the archbishop allegedly assaulted, said the offenses occurred on Sunday, at the sacristy of St. John’s priests and corridors. Patrick’s Cathedral in Melbourne, while Pell was robbed.

High Court judges have pointed to inconclusive evidence from church officials in Pell’s trial that he usually spends time talking to worshipers on church steps after mass, he always accompanied by a priest during the seizure, and the sacristy is usually a hive of activity after the mass.

The lower court appeal and the trial judge watched a video of his accuser’s testimony, which the prosecutor described as “strong and persuasive.” The High Court did not view it and said it was not necessary for the appeals court to look into it.

“GOOD” AND “HEARTBROKEN”

The second alleged victim in the case died in 2014 of a drug overdose. His father, who is pursuing a civil lawsuit against Pell, said through his lawyer Lisa Flynn that he was “in shock” and “furious” that a conviction by a unanimous jury had been withdrawn.

“Our client said he was sincere for (his son’s friend, the plaintiff in the case) who stuck his neck out by going to tell his story,” Flynn told the Shine Attorney.

Vivian Waller, an attorney for the accused, said his client would make a statement on Wednesday.

While litigation and appeals were held in media-filled classrooms and supporters for both sides, Tuesday’s decision was delivered to an empty Brisbane courtroom because of national travel restrictions and public gatherings in middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australian Catholic Bishops Conference said the acquittal would be widely accepted and “devastating for others.”

“The result today does not change the Church’s unwavering commitment to child safety and the just and compassionate response to survivors and victims of child abuse,” said Archbishop Mark Coleridge, president of the conference. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Jane Wardell)