Ex-Vatican Treasury Pell has left the Australian jail after a sexual offense

Australia’s highest court on Tuesday acquitted former Vatican Treasurer George Pell of sexually assaulting two teenage choirboys in the 1990s, allowing the 78-year-old cardinal to walk free of prison.

The High Court ordered that Pell’s convictions be dismissed and that consent decisions be inserted in their place, ending the highest profile case of alleged sexual abuse of the Roman Church. Catholic.

The seven justices of the High Court agreed unanimously that the jury at the cardinal trial “deserved solace of doubt” about his guilt. Pell, who has maintained his innocence throughout the lengthy court process, is unlikely to be able to make the charges again.

“I have no ill will toward the accuser, I do not want my release to add to the hurt and bitterness that so many feel; it must have hurt and enough bitterness,” Pell said in a statement shortly before he was ousted from the maximum security Barwon Prison near Melbourne.

The Vatican has no immediate comment on a verdict coming in the middle of Holy Week, the time leading up to Lent which is the most important day in the Christian calendar.

Pope Francis, who appointed Pell to overhaul the Vatican’s vast finances in 2014, said he would comment only after all forms of appeal were exhausted.

The Survivors Network of Abused Priests (SNAP) said it was “discouraged and overwhelmed” by the outcome.

“This is a wonderful decision that only exacerbates the feelings of the survivors,” SNAP Australia said in a statement.

Pell, a polarizing figure in Australia for his conservative views, remained a cardinal but lost his administrative role last year when he became the highest-ranking Catholic official worldwide to be incarcerated for sex offenses. to the child.

Pell was serving a six-year sentence on a charge of sexually assaulting a child under 16 and four charges of an unknown action on a child under 16, which the plaintiff said occurred when Pell was archbishop of the city of Melbourne.

Pell’s first trial ended in a jury trial, before the jury in a second trial unanimously pleading guilty in 2018. Pell did not stand trial.

A lower appeals court upheld Pell’s conviction, but the High Court found it failed to consider the evidence that should have raised the suspicion that he was guilty.

The High Court noted from an unrelated case that “there is a high likelihood that an innocent person will be convicted because the evidence does not promote a violation of the required standard of proof.”

Defendant Pell, one of the two boys the archbishop allegedly assaulted, said the offenses occurred on Sunday, at the sacristy of St. John’s priests and corridors. Patrick’s Cathedral in Melbourne, while Pell was robbed.

High Court judges have pointed to inconclusive evidence from church officials in Pell’s trial that he usually spends time talking to worshipers on church steps after mass, he always accompanied by a priest during the seizure, and the sacristy is usually a hive of activity after the mass.

“GOOD” AND “HEARTBROKEN”

The second alleged victim in the case died in 2014 of a drug overdose. His father, who is pursuing a civil lawsuit against Pell, said through his lawyer Lisa Flynn that he was “in shock” and “furious” that a conviction by a unanimous jury had been erased.

“Our client said he was sincere for (his son’s) friend who stuck his neck out by coming up to tell his story,” said Flynn of the Shine Attorney.

Vivian Waller, an attorney for the accused, said his client would make a statement on Wednesday.

Previous hearings of the case have seen crowded classrooms as media and supporters for both sides coming in for a spot. But Tuesday’s decision was brought to a large court in Brisbane due to national travel restrictions and public gatherings amid a coronavirus ban.

The Australian Catholic Bishops Conference said the acquittal would be widely accepted and “devastating for others.”

“The result today does not change the Church’s unwavering commitment to child safety and the just and compassionate response to survivors and victims of child abuse,” said Archbishop Mark Coleridge, president of the conference. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Jane Wardell)