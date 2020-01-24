Ex-Wells CEO fined, barred from banking for life

divide

According to a CNBC report, the US government has banned former Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf from ever working in the banking sector again.

He will also have to pay $ 17.5 million for his role in a Wells Fargo scandal involving millions of fake accounts set up to meet the bank’s sales quotas.

The Office of the Currency Controller (OCC) said that a number of other people, including other bank executives, were being selected for punishment related to the false account scandal.

“The measures announced today by the OCC reinforce the agency’s expectations that the management and employees of the national banks and savings banks will offer fair access to financial services, treat customers fairly and comply with applicable laws and regulations,” said currency officer Joseph Otting.

Stumpf’s settlement stipulates that he “may in no way” participate in activities at an OCC regulated bank or be part of a bank’s board of directors.

Another Wells Fargo manager, Community Bank Carrie Tolstedt, is still fighting her allegations, the OCC said. It also wants to ban her from working in the industry and force her to pay $ 35 million.

Wells Fargo was struggling to recover from the scandal, and the past few years have been marked by reforms and restructurings, as well as lower revenues and the need to cut costs. The scandal occurred in 2016.

Charlie Scharf, CEO of Wells Fargo, told the bank’s staff: “The OCC’s actions are in line with my belief that we should be accountable to ourselves and individuals.”

“They also agree with our belief that significant parts of our Community Bank’s business model were flawed,” he added. “At the time of the sales practice issues, the company did not have the right people, structures, processes, controls, or cultures to prevent inappropriate behavior.”

He also said that the bank “will not make any remaining compensation payments that may be owed to these people while we review the filings.”

