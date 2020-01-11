Ex-West Ham star upset VAR and says, “I’m glad I’m retired,” after Hammers’ draw against Sheffield United was denied

Loading...

Former West Ham defender Danny Gabbidon is pleased to retire long before VAR joins the Premier League.

The Hammers were robbed of a tie against Sheffield United on Friday night after the Video Assistant Referee ruled out an injury-related equalizer and lost the game 1-0.

Robert Snodgrass let David Moyes jump onto the sideline for joy after appearing at a dramatic point on Bramall Lane, but the goal was discarded in advance for a handball on Declan Rice

Getty Images – Getty

Declan Rice was punished by VAR in injury time for an unwanted handball

It was a decision that seemed tough for the midfielder this season, when the ball hit his arm up close after a challenge from a Blades defender.

Rice simmered after the game, claiming that every player in the Premier League wanted VAR to be scrapped after a debut season for the technology, which was frankly Shambolic.

However, it seems that VAR is here to stay, and Gabbidon is just glad that he only has to comment on it.

MORE: “VAR changed football” – Tony Cascarino scolded

“From a player’s perspective, I find VAR very frustrating,” said the former defender, who reported the match for talkSPORT.

“I’m pretty glad I’m out of the game and retired for a long time because it would really make me angry.

“If you look at the actual rules, it’s handball and it’s not VAR’s fault, but they changed the handball rule to complement VAR.”

AFP or licensor

David Moyes was stunned after his West Ham team from VAR failed to receive a late equalizer

“I recorded the game for talkSPORT and thought it was a goal. I was beside myself and celebrated that West Ham had scored a equalizer.

“But a minute later, VAR checks, you see the handball and you know that this will be excluded, since these are now the rules of the game.

“You can’t really argue with that because these are the rules, but from a player’s perspective and with the current development of football with the rule changes and VAR, it’s very frustrating.

“They ask every player and probably every fan they want it to change now.

“It won’t happen, but I think at the end of the season they will really have to see it.

Danny Kelly turns purple when he hits VAR in an angry roar and asks Mike Riley to resign

“There has been so much talk about VAR after games, the way it spoils the emotions of games, and the frustration it causes between everyone.

“I don’t think they will scrap it, but changes definitely need to be made. The way it was recorded this season really didn’t work.

“Certain incidents are, but they’re supposed to be clear and obvious mistakes, and they weren’t really reported, they were all really marginal toenail offsides.”

“It’s just so frustrating.”

Listen to a clip of Danny Gabbidon on talkSPORT above