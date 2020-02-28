[Ex-WHITE LION Singer MIKE TRAMP Is ‘Truly Proud’ Of His New Album ‘Second Time Around’]

May possibly one will see the release of “2nd Time Around”, the new album from Mike Tramp. And whilst the ex-WHITE LION and FREAK OF Nature frontman is no rookie to releases in his very own title, this time he does so with a distinctive emotion.

“I have missing rely of how many occasions I’ve been requested. That if I could do it all around all over again, what would I alter? It’s a difficult query and for an artist, occasionally an unfair 1”, he states. “Mainly because when we looked again, hindsight is often 20/20 and we know it all, and common with the Monday morning quarterback scenario, exactly where everyone knows in which he should really have thrown the ball or kicked it. What the hell did I know when I walked into the recording studio the 1st time in 1976 to document my to start with album? The respond to is absolutely nothing, and I can honestly confess, it failed to definitely adjust 10 years or 20 yrs later on. With every single album I recorded or each and every tour I concluded I always came property with so a great deal much more know-how than when I started it, and constantly wished I might recognized it all at the beginning.

“I am happy of these songs,” he ongoing. “They are like my other albums and 100% representation of who Mike Tramp is. If aliens arrived down to earth and happened to decide up ‘Second Time Around’ as the initial Mike Tramp album they read, I would be definitely very pleased and assured that all of my DNA would be in this album.”

“Next Time About” will be unveiled globally through Focus on Data that contains 10 songs (including the to start with single “The Road”). The terms and songs had been composed by Mike Tramp and the album was developed by Soren Andersen and Mike Tramp. Mixing carried out by Peter Mannson at Mir Studio in Stockholm, Sweden. Mastering was handled by Henrik West at Medley Studio in Copenhagen, Denmark. Recordings ended up done by Soren Andersen at Medley Studio in Copenhagen, Denmark, with supplemental recording done by Tramp.

All pre-orders will be personally signed by Mike Tramp. The album will be produced in a minimal 500 copies only pink vinyl, black vinyl CD and electronic. And specific “Next Time Around” t-shirt in 100 copies only accessible at Targetshop.dk can be pre-purchased together with the album.

Track listing:

01. All Of My Life

02. The Highway

03. Any more

04. Occur On

05. Among Very good And Terrible

06. Lay Down Your Guns

07. Freeway

08. No Tomorrow

09. Again To You

10. When She Cries

Staff:

Mike Tramp: Vocal, Electric powered & Acoustic Guitar, Piano

Oliver Steffensen: Major Guitar all tracks

Claus Langeskov: Bass

Morten Hellborn: Drums

Soren Andersen: Additional Guitar

Jay Boe: Hammond B-3

Marcus Nand: 12 String Acoustic Guitar, 1st solo on “Again To You”

Emily Garriock Langeskov: Backing Vocals

Lars Rahbek Andresen: Piano on “Freeway”

Pics: Jakob Muxoll