[Ex-WHITE LION Singer MIKE TRAMP Releases ‘The Road’ Tunes Online video]

Former WHITE LION singer Mike Tramp has introduced a audio video for his new one “The Highway”. The track is taken from his approaching album, “Next Time All over”, thanks out May 1 by means of Target Data. The clip was directed by Morten Madsen of Popshit Movie.

Tramp responses on the music: “Lifestyle is a journey the place you journey an unlimited freeway that goes up and down and in and out. It is right here you find out who you are and what you are produced of. Where by you make selections of in which you’re heading and wherever you are not. When you appear to the conclude of the journey and you look back at the street you’ve got traveled — no issue the excellent or the lousy — you often want to do it yet again, and that is my motivation to rock ‘n’ roll.”

Tramp will embark on an comprehensive North American tour this spring. The trek, which is set to kick off on April 15 at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California, will see Tramp executing all the WHITE LION hits, together with “When The Young children Cry”, “Minor Fighter”, “Wait”, “Woman Of The Valley”, “Radar Love” and several some others. Becoming a member of Tramp for the two-man acoustic exhibit will be guide guitarist Marcus Nand.

Following producing this kind of WHITE LION hits as “When The Young children Cry”, “Wait around” and “Broken Heart”, Tramp turned a solo artist in 1995 and has launched additional than 10 albums.

Mike‘s latest studio LP, “Stray From The Flock”, arrived out in March 2019 by way of Focus on Records.