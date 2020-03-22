Ex-Wildcat Will Parks agrees to 1-calendar year deal with Eagles, returns to hometown of Philadelphia | National Sports

Will Parks is coming dwelling.

The basic safety and former Arizona Wildcat reportedly agreed to a one particular-yr offer with his hometown NFL group, the Philadelphia Eagles, on Saturday, for each group reporter Chris McPherson.

NBC Philadelphia’s John Clark described Parks experienced improved wage delivers from the Vikings and Lions, but he turned it down to join the Eagles.

The Philadelphia indigenous will return house immediately after a four-yr rookie stint with the Denver Broncos from 2016-19. In Denver, the 6-foot-1-inch, 194-pound Parks appeared in 62 game titles for the Broncos, including 15 commences, and recorded 149 tackles and 4 interceptions as a basic safety-nickel back again hybrid.

Parks joins an Eagles defense that bolstered its secondary above the very last 7 days due to the fact the begin of the NFL totally free agency period of time. After releasing Professional Bowl protection Malcolm Jenkins, the Eagles traded for Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay from Detroit, even though re-signing security Rodney McLeod.

Parks was embedded in the Philadelphia neighborhood in spite of being taken out for eight many years. The Germantown High University products is a two-time receiver of the Broncos Neighborhood Ambassador Award right after his charitable attempts in his hometown. In August of 2018, Parks’ great-uncle, Barry Parks, was gunned down and murdered although awaiting a bus to head into operate. Parks was impacted by gun violence in increasing up in North Philadelphia his whole life.

Parks partnered with Philadelphia CeaseFire and NFL’s “My Cleats, My Lead to” marketing campaign to distribute recognition on gun violence.

