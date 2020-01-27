Examine how Todd Monken could use Zamir White and UGAs RBs

Georgia Football is the main theme at DawgNation Daily – the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Inquire with host Brandon Adams and DawgNation experts about everything related to UGA athletics as they summarize the latest Georgian football recruitment news and talk about coach Kirby Smart’s efforts to get the Bulldogs back to the top of the SEC bring to. In episode 1,117 (January 24, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how new offensive coordinator Todd Monken could use Zamir White and the other UGA running backs.

Georgia Football Podcast: Examines how Todd Monken could use Zamir White and UGA’s running backs

Start of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s decision to hire Todd Monken as the offensive coordinator was apparently made to improve the Bulldogs’ attack, which stalled in 2019. However, when the UGA changed its look in 2020, there were questions about what could mean that the UGA would run back and the program is traditionally known as the “Running Back University”. I will address this topic in today’s show.

10-minute mark: I’m planning a big recruitment weekend for the Bulldogs.

15-minute mark: DawgNations recruiting insider Jeff Sentell is attending the show. Some of the topics covered include …

Broderick Jones and Sedrick Van Pran-Granger are involved in the official visits for the UGA offensive line

The announced unofficial visit by five-star recipient Agiye Hall in 2021

And the latest on five-star run back Zach Evans

30-minute mark: I’m looking at the latest SEC headlines, including an update to Clemson’s transfer quarterback Chase Brice, a possible transfer en route to Mike Leach, Mississippi, and a big raise for Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele.

35-minute mark: I’m launching a big weekend for some of the other UGA sports programs.

End of the show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.