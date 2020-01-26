Examining magistrate: 2 dead, 7 injured in South Carolina shootout

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Two people were killed and seven people were injured in a shooting in a bar in South Carolina early Sunday.

The filming took place in the Mac’s Lounge in Hartsville. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee reported to the news agencies.

The conditions of the injured were not immediately clear. No further details, including the reasons for the shootout, were released immediately. More information will be released later on Sunday, he said.

The coroner said the South Carolina law enforcement agency would help process the scene.

According to his Facebook page, Macs Lounge also serves as a music venue.

Hartsville is located approximately 40 kilometers northwest of Florence, South Carolina, and approximately 64 kilometers south of the state border of North Carolina.

