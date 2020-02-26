examining-the-discussion-of-the-costume-5-many-years-after-the-viral-sensation

Tumblr

Five several years ago, a costume broke the World-wide-web.

On February 26, 2015, a Tumblr consumer uploaded a photo of a striped gown and questioned: "Fellas, make sure you aid me: is this gown white and gold, or blue and black? My good friends and I can not be in agreement …"

Nor Web. Dozens of men and women, together with famous people, affected when the picture of the costume went viral.

Mindy kaling and BFF B.J. Novak They did not agree with just about every other. Taylor Swift We conclude that the dress was "Obviously BLUE AND BLACK,quot. Lots of men and women rushed to connect with a mate.

"Making an attempt to get to my boyfriend to see if he thinks blue / black or white / gold, but seemingly he is in a assembly & # 39". Emmy Rossum tweeted at the time. "Do not you have an understanding of how essential this is?"

Other trolleys.

"Shit, the gown is atrocious," he tweeted Chrissy Teigen.

"The gown is teal," he wrote David Duchovny.

The fact was out there, and the real truth was … the gown was in fact blue and black.

Delighted fifth anniversary, gown!