Example – Cardiff vs Reading – Up Newsinfo

Cardiff will check Joe Ralls’ fitness for his repeat in the fourth round of the FA Cup

News and statistics from the team for the repeat of the fourth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday between Cardiff and Reading.

Team news

Cardiff Manager Neil Harris shakes his pack again to repeat the fourth round of the FA Cup with Reading. This is the third meeting between the two parties in 10 days and, while Premier League Sheffield United is waiting for the winners, Harris will take the opportunity to give some of his marginal players game time.

Sol Bamba, Josh Murphy and Danny Ward are all starters, but Joe Ralls (buttocks) can get lost again.

Brad Smith, Albert Adomah and Dion Sanderson loan trio are not eligible because they were signed in the transfer window of January after the original band.

1:56 Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff and Reading

Reading Chief Mark Bowen will also rotate strongly after nine games in January and another seven in February. Charlie Adam, Garath McCleary and Andy Rinomhota started the 1-1 draw at Madejski Stadium and should meet in midfield.

Goalkeeper Sam Walker and defenders Omar Richards and Tyler Blackett could also appear after playing in the original draw.

The new signings by Felipe Araruna and Ayub Masika are not eligible and Matt Miazga (single) is a long-term victim.

Charlie Adam should appear in the lecture

Opta statistics

Cardiff has won only one of his four FA Cup home games against Reading (W1 D1 L2) – 2-0 in the third round in January 2009.

This is only the second time Reading and Cardiff have gone to a repeat in a FA Cup tie, they also did it in the fourth round in 1997-1998 with the Royals following a penalty.

Cardiff City has won the last two FA Cup repeats and scored four goals in each win: a 4-1 win over Mansfield in January 2018 and a 4-3 win over Carlisle in the third round of this season.

Reading has won the last six FA Cup repeats and failed to go through a repeat in January 2008 when it lost 1-0 to the Spurs in the third round.

Reading has won one of the last seven games outside the FA Cup, with that victory this season in a third round at Blackpool.

