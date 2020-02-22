[excellent-girls’-scarlett-abinante-lands-recurring-role-on-‘animal-kingdom’-season-5!]

Scarlett Abinante is a young actress on the increase!

You may figure out her from her part on NBC’s Fantastic Ladies, a visitor starring part on Netflix’s Team Kaylie as Kamantha, and maybe most not long ago a guest star role on BUNK’D.

Now, Scarlett is heading to Animal Kingdom for a significant recurring part in the show’s future fifth year. She will perform the more youthful variations of Pope’s fraternal twin Julia.

Julia is “already building a style for alcoholic beverages,” many thanks to their mother, according to Tv set Line.

Scarlett will also be appearing in the future next time of Soiled John.