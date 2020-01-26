Except for a few windy winds, it’s a pretty quiet week ahead!

BREEZY WINDS CONTINUE: A weak disturbance will slide through the upper levels of the atmosphere tonight, forcing our winds to move from the west to the northwest. Along with this short wave, a narrow strip of moisture will trigger snow shower activity in the western half of the state, but we should stay dry. Monday will practically be a copy of Sunday, with temperatures in the mid-1940s and windy conditions. Tuesday will have similar conditions, but a cold front will fall from the south late in the day. This appears to be a low-moisture front, so no precipitation is expected, but temperatures could drop briefly until Thursday.

TEMPERATURES ABOVE THE AVERAGE During the week, the temperatures seem to stay a few degrees warmer on average than at this time of the year. We start the week with the mildest air in the mid-40s and slowly decrease a few degrees every day until Thursday. While high pressure parks are above New England, the winds increase from east to northeast and attract cooler temperatures. We could plunge into the top 30’s on Thursday to reach heights, but should warm up again on Friday. Except for a few windy winds and a few clouds, it’s a pretty quiet week. All rain or snow chances last until the weekend.

LARGE UNCERTAINTY NEXT WEEKEND: Another day has come and gone and the picture is no clearer than yesterday’s forecast for next weekend. With every model run that comes out there is more uncertainty and more confusion. There doesn’t seem to be enough cold air to tap into this system before it arrives, and the big question remains whether the driving force that powers the system exists. The European model came out with the last run today and showed a big miss when the storm broke out at sea. The GFS model keeps changing between rain and snow or completely dry conditions. We will continue to monitor this disorder in the next few days.

