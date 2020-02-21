[exceptional:-da-declines-to-cost-alleged-‘banditos’-accused-of-beating-fellow-lasd-deputies]

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — No charges will be submitted towards 4 associates of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division who had been accused of beating up 4 other deputies right after a social gathering, Eyewitness Information has acquired exclusively.

The situation stems from a combat outdoors Kennedy Corridor in East Los Angeles in September 2018.

3 of the deputy-victims in the fight informed Eyewitness Information last 12 months that they ended up attacked by fellow deputies who are portion of a gang at the East L.A. sheriff’s station identified as the Banditos.

Special: Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies say they were overwhelmed by fellow deputies

A memo from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Business, acquired by Eyewitness News, claims there is not adequate proof to file criminal expenses in the case.

The DA notes that all four suspects and 21 other deputies identified as possible witnesses declined to be interviewed by investigators.

The DA also notes that everyone involved in the incident was consuming, and that the only surveillance footage was dark and did not demonstrate the true struggle.