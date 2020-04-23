Exceptional Dreamkatcher Clip With Radha Mitchell & Henry Thomas

Distinctive Dreamkatcher clip with Radha Mitchell & Henry Thomas

Screen Media has shared an distinctive clip with ComingSoon.web from its impending horror-thriller Dreamkatcher starring Radha Mitchell (Silent Hill, The Crazies) and Henry Thomas (The Haunting of Hill Property, Ouija: Origin of Evil), which can be viewed in the participant underneath! Simply click in this article to pre-purchase the movie now!

The movie, prepared by Dan V. Shea from a tale by Shea and director Kerry Harris in their directorial debut, follows a Manhattan therapist who goes on a family vacation upstate with her boyfriend and his son who his haunted by nightmares of his dead mother. Having said that, the moment the boyfriend is identified as again into the city for an unexpected emergency, she is left to care for the son as the two come upon a mysterious neighbor in the close by woods.

Lin Shaye (Insidious: The Last Essential) is star as the mysterious neighbor even though Mitchell will portray the therapist, Thomas will portray her boyfriend and father of the younger boy, Finlay Wojtak-Hissong (The Banana Split Film) is established to play the son and Jules Wilcox (Beneath the Silver Lake) and Joseph Bishara (The Conjuring Universe) are set to star in unidentified roles.

“Dreamkatcher is a grounded horror-thriller that explores themes of science vs the supernatural and I’m thrilled to be functioning with Kerry and this extraordinary solid,” Taylor said.

The film is generated by Christian Taylor (Evaluate of a Gentleman) for Taylor Lane Productions, Orian Williams (Command), Annie Stewart (Leaving Las Vegas) and Harris and executive produced by Movie Mode Entertainment’s Clay Epstein, Mitchell, Shaye and Gina Rugolo.

Dreamkatcher is established to hit electronic platforms, VOD and DVD shelves on Tuesday, April 28!