CENTRAL PARK — The New York Metropolis Parks Section is reportedly speeding to save a scarce duck noticed in Central Park gagging on a piece of plastic.

Chicken watchers were being psyched to see the duck, identified as the “frequent merganser,” and images quickly unfold on social media.

A single photographer captured a photo of the duck Saturday with a plastic ring jammed in its invoice, preventing it from feeding.

I should be thrilled to see this Typical Merganser hen, viewed on the Lake in Central Park currently, as it marks the 199th chook species I’ve noticed in the park considering that I acquired again into birding in ’16. However, it’s rough to see it experience due to our use of plastic. Rescue makes an attempt ongoing. pic.twitter.com/hRTT9vzv6M — Bradley Kane (@WinoBradNY) February 23, 2020

The New York Times claims park rangers will take kayaks on to Central Park Lake to rescue the duck following quite a few failed attempts by bird-watchers to attain it.