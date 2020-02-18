[Exceptional: Samsung wins five-nanometer modem chip agreement from Qualcomm – sources]



By Stephen Nellis and Heekyong Yang

SAN FRANCISCO/SEOUL (Reuters) – Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s <005930.KS> semiconductor manufacturing division has gained a agreement to make new Qualcomm Inc 5G chips using its most innovative chip-making technological know-how, two sources acquainted with the subject explained, boosting the Korean firm’s initiatives to obtain marketplace share against rival Taiwan Semiconductor Producing Co <5425.TWO>.

Samsung will fabricate at the very least some of Qualcomm’s X60 modem chips, which will connect equipment these types of as smart phones to 5G wireless facts networks. The X60 will be manufactured on Samsung’s 5-nanometer process, the resources stated, which makes the chips smaller and far more electric power-economical than former generations.

A person of the sources claimed TSMC is also envisioned to fabricate 5-nanometer modems for Qualcomm. Samsung and Qualcomm declined to remark, and TSMC did not promptly react to a request for comment.

Very best known among the people for its telephones and other digital units, Samsung is the world’s 2nd-biggest chip producer by way of its foundry division, self-giving lots of of its own mobile phone sections and also fabricating chips for outside customers this sort of as Global Organization Machines Corp and Nvidia Corp , among other folks.

But much of Samsung’s semiconductor revenue traditionally has arrive from memory chips, whose charges can swing wildly as provide and desire fluctuate. In an attempt to slice its reliance on that unstable industry, Samsung declared a strategy last 12 months to make investments $116 billion in non-memory chips through 2030.

The Qualcomm deal demonstrates progress in winning buyers to that energy. Even if Samsung has received only aspect of the orders, Qualcomm signifies a flagship customer for Samsung’s five-nanometer production technology. Samsung designs to ramp up that know-how this year in an attempt to regain current market share towards TSMC, which is also starting mass production of five-nanonmeter chips this calendar year.

The Qualcomm win could enhance Samsung’s foundry business enterprise simply because the X60 modem is most likely to be utilised in lots of mobile equipment as they change to 5G. In the fourth quarter of 2019, Samsung experienced 17.8% current market share versus TSMC’s 52.seven%, according to knowledge from TrendForce.

In a individual announcement, Qualcomm claimed on Tuesday it would start out sending samples of the X60 chips to clients in the initially quarter of this calendar year. Qualcomm did not disclose who would manufacture the chips, and Reuters could not understand regardless of whether the 1st batches of chips would be made by Samsung or TSMC.

The Taiwanese company was a lot quicker to ramp up substantial-volume production of chips utilizing the preceding seven-nanometer manufacturing method, profitable buyers these as Apple Inc .

Final month, TSMC executives reported they assume to begin ramping up 5-nanometer generation in the initially 50 % of the yr and hope it to make up 10% of the company’s revenue for 2020.

Requested for the duration of a January trader convention connect with how Samsung will contend with TSMC, Shawn Han, senior vice president at Samsung Foundry, reported the enterprise prepared to develop 5-nanometer mass manufacturing by “diversifying consumer applications” this calendar year.

Qualcomm styles its personal chips but operates with exterior organizations to manufacture them. It has made use of manufacturing solutions from the two Samsung and TSMC in the previous, as very well as from China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing Global Corp <0981.HK>, based on which foundry’s technological innovation and pricing met its requirements for the solution at hand.

