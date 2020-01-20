Excitement at the Ouwehands Zoo when giant pandas finally mate

The two giant pandas loaned to the Ouwehands Dierenpark came together in the zoo almost two years ago.

Zoo keepers have captured the pair on camera. Female pandas are only fertile three to seven days a year and their urine is now checked for pregnancy every day. “It’s going to be an exciting week,” said a zoo spokesman.

Zoo officials have done their best to encourage Xing Ya and Wu Wen, who are now six years old, to mate since they arrived in the purpose-built enclosure in May 2017.

They spread each panda’s urine in each other’s sleeping areas and played Xing Ya recordings of other pandas that were mating. He was also trained to stand on his back so that he could do the deed.

“At the end of last week, we knew that Wu Wen was ready, and since then, zookeepers have been busy raising animals in a special enclosure,” the zoo said. In March 2019, hopes of a successful pairing were dashed as Xing Ya turned out to be too young to pair.

