Exciter’s Dan Beehler: ‘We Affected A Large amount Of People’

Drummer/vocalist Dan Beehler of Canadian thrash metal pioneers EXCITER spoke to Australia’s “Scars And Guitars” podcast about his band’s affect on the dying metallic and black steel functions of these days. He claimed (listen to audio down below): “Above the decades, it’s been pointed out to me, and I’ve listened to it, and bands arrive up and convey to me, including some pretty famous death metal bands, which it is really an honor for me for them to appear up. They all have, of training course, the ‘Heavy Steel Maniac’ album.

“I was undertaking accomplishing some small sort of loss of life metallic overdubbed vocals on people albums, which, back again then, it wasn’t a dominant factor, but it was way back in the blend,” he continued. “Yeah, we were the first to do a great deal of distinct points that bands, over the yrs, picked up on and took it, for sure. We motivated a good deal of men and women. Me equally as a drummer, as a author and as a singer. I get cornered at times at the hotel, ‘How the fuck do you do that?’ Or cornered as a drummer — not that I am fucking Dave Lombardo or nearly anything. And then I get cornered by singers — not that I am a fantastic singer. But whatsoever the hell I do with each other baffles men and women. And it can be very great. The simple fact that I can however do it in 2020, each individual working day is a present.”

Beehler recently informed Metal Mal that EXCITER is doing work on a new LP. “We are gonna be browsing a demo in the upcoming number of months, and as before long as we protected a offer, we’ll document the album,” he explained. “And it’s going to be certainly with [new guitarist] Daniel Dekay. It is 2020 EXCITER. And we’re fairly energized about it. We seriously wanna get a new history out there.”

Beehler also talked about the addition of Dekay, who replaced primary guitarist John Ricci in late 2018.

“Al [bassist Allan Johnson] and I experience like we are in the most effective version of EXCITER ever,” Dan stated. “[Daniel] lives in Toronto, but he’s originally from Ottawa, our hometown. And as a result of friends and loved ones users, and as a result of my daughter, he’s been a pal for many a long time. And he was in a neighborhood band termed AGGRESSOR, which I’ve witnessed many situations. [I’ve] satisfied his father several times.

“A great deal of guitarists despatched in things on the Online, because they knew John experienced left the band and they wanted to try out for the band,” he continued. “And God bless them, and there was tons of really fantastic guitarists, but as shortly as Dekay named me, I just knew that he was the person, for the reason that I knew his character, I realized how he could engage in, I realized just about everything about him. And I explained to Al, and Al reported, ‘I you should not even wanna pay attention to any extra of the record,’ and I said, ‘We’ll just respect any of these fellas that despatched things in.’ And he arrived out for the to start with rehearsal and did the entire set for the initially show, and it was like he’d been taking part in with us for a long time. He is this sort of a good participant and he’s so good on phase. Everybody says he’s the ‘kid,’ but he is tremendous professional at what he does and handles all of our business and stuff. That was a bonus. So we actually lucked out. It is really like we received a household member as a substitute of likely out into the environment and acquiring somebody and bringing him into EXCITER and acquiring to know them. It truly is like we’ve known him for years. So we actually lucked out having Dekay. We are tremendous content with him.”

Johnson told The Metallic Voice that Ricci‘s exit from EXCITER was “still considerably of a mystery… He didn’t give a solid explanation why,” he reported. “I never know what he intended by ‘fed up,’ but he mentioned he was fed up. I verified with him. I claimed, ‘Are you absolutely sure about this?’ And he stated, ‘Yeah, I am absolutely out.'”

Ricci previousy left EXCITER in 1985 subsequent the release of the band’s initial 3 common albums — “Major Steel Maniac” (1983), “Violence & Drive” (1984) and “Prolonged Are living the Loud” (1985).

EXCITER‘s most up-to-date album, “Death Device”, which showcased Ricci as the sole remaining first member, was unveiled in October 2010 by way of Massacre Records.

Ricci, Beehler and Johnson reunited as EXCITER in 2014 and had been taking part in sporadic shows for four decades right before John‘s most up-to-date exit from the team.

Image credit: Laura Collins-Music Pictures

