Exciting Oscars broadcast reaches lowest rates ever

The ratings are in, and the 92nd Academy Awards were a Dud with spectators on Sunday evening.

The 2020 Oscars averaged 23.6 million viewers – less than last year and the worst in history.

The declining numbers follow a ceremony, which in turn was very political. How Joaquin Phoenix received the Best Actor Award for his role in Todd Phillips Joker, he gave a speech attacking the dairy industry.

“We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow, and when it is born we steal its baby. Even if their screams of fear are unmistakable, ”said the actor. “And then we take their milk, which is intended for their calf, and put it in our coffee and our muesli.”

Brad Pitt also became political during his acceptance speech for the best supporting actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with a greeting to the President Donald Trumps former national security advisor John Bolton,

“They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate John Bolton gave this week,” said Pitt. “I think Quentin might make a film about it, in the end the adults do the right thing.”

Bong Joon-ho Parasite was the big winner of the evening and delighted the audience with awards for the best film, the best director, the best original screenplay and the best international feature film.

Before this year’s show, the 2018 Academy Awards had the worst rating in history with 26.5 million viewers.

Even president Donald Trump mocked the ratings and tweeted: “Oscar with the lowest rating in HISTORY. The problem is that we have no more stars – except your president (of course just kidding)! “

Last year’s awards performed slightly better with 29.6 million viewers.

For the context, the show received 43.7 million viewers in 2014.

