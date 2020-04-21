Exclusive action from Delighted Valley conference in Hong Kong

talkSPORT 2 will carry you whole exclusive commentary from the Pleased Valley conference in Hong Kong this 7 days.

As sport proceeds to be halted thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve headed considerably afield to bring you a substantially-wanted correct of stay motion.

We’ll be at the Satisfied Valley racecourse in Hong Kong this Wednesday for their meet up with guiding closed doorways and beneath the floodlights.

The jockeys are a blend of international riders and nearby riders who have skilled by the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s apprentice scheme.

Hong Kong has continued its racing routine as most racing supporters and punters in China stick to the motion on Tv and cell telephones off-class anyway.

And now British isles lovers can appreciate it much too.

Racing dwell on talkSPORT 2: How to pay attention

We will just take in ALL 9 races on talkSPORT 2 – at 11.45 BST, 12.15, 12.45, 1.15, 1.45, 2.15, 2.45, 3.15 and 3.50.

Rupert Bell will be your host and we’ll have two race commentators in Hong Kong – Tom Wood and Mark McNamara.

All are normal Hong Kong handicap races (horses carrying unique weights depending on their means) and need to be competitive with quite a few near finishes.

The winning prize money is the equivalent of at the very least £40,000 for all races and the function race is the Cedar Handicap at 3.50 BST around 1 mile 1 furlong, in which the winner can take about £100,000 – similar to a single of the big handicap races at a best British conference like Ascot or York.

All Hong Kong racing is on the flat so no jumps and races can alter fast in the previous 200 metres as the solid finishers start to catch the entrance-runners.

To tune in, just click on below for the live stream or on the radio participant beneath.

Racing reside on talkSPORT 2: Guidelines

12.15 STARLIGHT

2.45 Content Excellent Guys

3.15 DANCING FIGHTER

talkSPORT 2 will also be at Sea Tin subsequent Sunday for Champions Working day which integrated three best-course races.

The stars include Hong Kong’s major horse of latest a long time, Natural beauty Era, attempting to acquire the Champions Mile for the third yr working, and the modern Hong Kong Derby winner GOLDEN SIXTY in the mile-and-a-quarter Queen Elizabeth Cup.