Exclusive bonus clip ‘Boyz N The Hood’ 4k Ultra HD Release

I will never forget the day I learned of the death of John Singleton.

I was talking about the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival without realizing that my current location would mean much more than it already did for a film buff like me. Having some free time on my hands, I hastened to write an obituary appropriate for the man who managed to have such a strong impact with his first feature film at the age of 23. It is certainly no small task.

Of course, I’m talking about Boyz N the Hood.

“When I went on a trip, I didn’t really think about the fact that the movie adventure and the staging opened doors for a whole generation of other people,” said Singleton in an exclusive clip obtained by The Root.

Exclusive Boyz N the Hood 4K Ultra HD Clip / Courtesy of Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Oh, but that’s what he did.

“John Singleton was the perfect flute player to make us all as successful as we are in the movie business,” said Ice Cube. Fans of Boyz N the Hood all know Ice Cube, the famous character of Doughboy, the character who pronounced one of the last most emblematic lines in the history of cinema. Like Cube, Singleton’s first feature film launched the film career of Cuba Gooding Jr., Morris Chestnut, Nia Long and more.

With this new addition, Singleton’s signature work will continue to live to inspire many future generations of future filmmakers. Stephanie Allain, vice-president of production at Columbia Pictures, said better, “John changed Hollywood.” Rest in Power, Mr. Singleton.

Boyz N the Hood is now available in 4K Ultra HD.

