Exclusive clip from HBO’s documentary “We Are The Dream”

It’s Black History Month and The Root is here to give you the sweetest inspiration of all time.

Growing up in black meant realizing that the most important speech ever made was by a man named Martin Luther King, Jr. Four words, “I Have A Dream”, would be integrated into the minds of every black child by their black- ass parents or black-ass teachers for eternity. For example, my black-ass elementary school would ask a student to recite the speech on the intercom around MLK Day or during Black History Month.

Although MLK Day is in January, HBO retains the same dream energy for Black History Month with an upcoming documentary called We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest.

From HBO.com:

Directed and produced by Amy Schatz, Emmy Award winner (In the Shadow of the Towers, Song of Parkland) and executive produced by Oscar winner Mahershala Ali (True Detective), We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest is an uplifting documentary about young people who find their voice and the community that celebrates and supports their passion.

Focusing on the MLK oratory festival in Oakland Unified School District in California – one of the many public speaking competitions taking place across the country – the documentary follows city school students in the months leading up to the 40th annual festival during that they refine their speeches, hoping for a coveted place in the final. Through interviews with the candidates and scenes of rehearsals and performances, the film reveals the deep connection that the students establish between King’s words and the world in which they live.

In an exclusive clip obtained by The Root, kindergarten to grade 12 students interpret iconic poems like Maya Angelou’s phenomenal wife, as well as original pieces inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“We are fighting today, we are fighting tomorrow.”

We are the Dream is the centerpiece of a larger educational initiative developed and made available in partnership with Scholastic.

We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest debuts on HBO on Friday, February 18 at 7 p.m. The document will be available for free on HBO after the debut.

