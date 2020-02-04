Exclusive comment stream: The young Reds meet League One in the FA Cup

Liverpool’s children will try to show what they can do in their FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury this evening in Anfield.

The League One club scored an impressive draw against the runaway Premier League leader last month after scoring two goals.

Getty Images – Getty

Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts will not compete against Jürgen Klopp tonight because the Liverpool manager has the night off

positive

Mourinho hopeful Alli will be fit for FA Cup replay against Southampton

Continue to play

Live Commentary Oxford – Newcastle: Exclusive coverage while West Brom is waiting for the winners

ready

Liverpool versus Shrewsbury confirm lineups: Jones makes history, Klopp stays away

ABSENT

“He should be in the fucking dugout” – Jordan slams Liverpool and Klopp for Cup Snub

youth

How Liverpool could compete against Shrewsbury if Klopp and the first team drop out

CHILDREN FREE

Liverpool’s decision to play the kids cost Shrewsbury £ 500,000.

supports

Robertson reveals why Liverpool stands by Klopp’s decision to play the kids in the FA Cup

KOP-OUT

‘Why can’t Klopp jump on a plane after the game?’ – Redknapp questions FA Cup Snub

EVACUATION

“Klopp also needs a break” – Liverpool’s boss has approved the FA Cup Replay Snub

Girl, Interrupted

Simon Jordan: Selfish Klopp “leaves Liverpool as soon as a better job arrives”

Jürgen Klopp and his stars of the first team are now in the winter break and the Reds are playing with their young players in Anfield this evening.

Harvey Elliott [16], Curtis Jones [19] and Pedro Chirivella [22] are among the most experienced players on the starting line-up with a total of 23 appearances with the Reds.

Jones will make history as the youngest captain in Liverpool at 19 years and five days.

A trip to Chelsea awaits the winner in round five and Shrewsbury now has a great chance to follow Klopp’s decision to free up the night for his older players.

talkSPORT will be on Merseyside to give you live, exclusive information about what should be fascinating.

Liverpool vs. Shrewsbury: how to listen

The repetition of the fourth round of the FA Cup begins on Tuesday, February 4th at 7:45 p.m.

Anfield’s full commentary will be available live on talkSPORT. Our reporting begins at 7:00 p.m.

Mark Saggers will tell you everything before our live commentary with Jim Proudfoot and Stuart Pearce.

To tune in just click here for the live stream or click on the radio player below.

You can also listen to the app, DAB radio and 1089 and 1053 MW.

Darren Bent says Liverpool should not rule out selling Mohamed Salah

Liverpool vs. Shrewsbury: team lineups

Liverpool: Kelleher, Williams, Hoever, Van den Berg, Lewis, Chirivella, Clarkson, Kain, Elliott, Jones, Millar.

Subs: Jaros, Hardy, Gallacher, Dixon-Bonner, Boyes, Bearne, Norris.

Shrewsbury: O’Leary, Pierre, Goldbourne, Edwards, Williams, Whalley, Lang, Love, Goss, Ebanks-Landell, Laurent.

Subs: Murphy, Beckles, Sears, Walker, Udoh, Cummings, Hart.