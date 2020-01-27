Exclusive commentary on FA Cup clash plus kick-off time and confirmed teams

League One Shrewsbury welcomes Premier League leader Liverpool in one of the outstanding games of the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Shrewsbury defeated Bristol City on the final lap, while Liverpool dropped Everton to host this fascinating duel.

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp wants to compete against Shrewsbury this weekend

Liverpool have won the historic trophy seven times, but have different goals in mind this season than just before the first Premier League title.

The Reds are expected to set up a weakened team, which could give Shrewsbury hope to cause a great rage.

Shrewsbury vs Liverpool: how to listen

The fourth round of the FA Cup will be held on Sunday, January 26th, at 5 p.m.

The full commentary from Prenton Park will be broadcast exclusively on talkSPORT. Our reporting begins at 4:50 p.m.

Danny Kelly will brief you on everything before handing Jim Proudfoot, Ray Houghton and Ian Abrahams over to our live commentary.

To tune in just click here for the live stream or click on the radio player below.

You can also listen via the talkSPORT app, DAB digital radio or MW 1053 or 1089.

More information on how to listen to LIVE on talkSPORT can be found here.

Shrewsbury will try to create a big surprise against Liverpool

Shrewsbury vs Liverpool: what was said?

Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts said: “I always prefer to play against the best. I said as a player that you want to play against the best and that’s no different now.

“Whatever team Liverpool has set up, there will be some great players, there’s no doubt about that. But what could be nicer than playing against the very best who are currently above everyone else in the country.

“We prepare for this game as we do for every game when we watch three, four, five or six games.

“We choose clips that we think are relevant to share with the players. We take everything in and then try to put it back on the players.

“We give them a 15 minute meeting – ‘This is what they do and this is what we do to stop it. This is how we can hurt them and how they can hurt us. “

“Liverpool is no different. The problem is that some have two or three ways of hurting you, these five or six.

“You have to respect everyone. Cancel them as best we can and try to focus a little bit on us and what we do.

“Our style of play won’t change for this game.”

Shrewsbury v Liverpool: team news

Shrewsbury: O’Leary, Love, Williams, Ebanks-Landell, Pierre, Golbourne, Norburn, Goss, Laurent, Whalley, Lang

Subs: Murphy, Edwards, Beckles, Walker, Udoh, Cummings, Hart

Liverpool: Adrian, Williams, Matip, Lovren, Larouci, Fabinho, Chirivella, Jones, Elliott, Origi, Minamino

Subs: Kelleher, Keita, Firmino, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Hoever, Alexander-Arnold