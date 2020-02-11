Exclusive commentary on the huge clash between promotional rivals

Brentford welcomes Leeds into a massive championship fight tonight that could have a big impact on the promotion race.

Marcelo Bielsa’s team is in poor shape after four losses in their last five games and is now four points behind leaders West Brom and just five points ahead of seventh.

The shape of Leeds has been swooping since Christmas

Meanwhile, Brentford is comfortably in the play-offs after winning three of his last five games in his farewell season at Griffin Park.

The BMW Front Three of the Bees is the strongest attack force in the championship with Said BEnrahma, Bryan MBeumo and Ollie WAtkins are driving their promotional offer.

A win for the hosts will bring them over Leeds. However, should visitors win, the distance between the first and second points would be reduced to just one point.

Brentford vs. Leeds: head-to-head

The results in this game since Leeds’ takeover of Bielsa have led to a win, a draw and a defeat, most recently a 1-0 home win in Elland Road in August.

Brentford’s win against Leeds in the Bielsa era came towards the end of last season, at a time known to many as “Bielsa Burnout”, when Leeds got 2-0 heavier with goals from Neal Maupay and Sergi Canos End season with automatic qualification.

Leeds ultimately had to settle for third place and suffered a play-off loss in the semifinals against Derby. The fans fear that their current form shows an image that resembles their surrender last season.

form guide

BRENTFORD

Brentford 3-2 Middlesbrough

Hull City 1-5 Brentford

Brentford 0-1 Nottingham Forest

Huddersfield 0-0 Brentford

Brentford 3-1 QPR

LEEDS

Nottingham Forest 2-0 Leeds

Leeds 0-1 Wigan

Leeds 3-2 Millwall

QPR 1-0 Leeds

Leeds 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday