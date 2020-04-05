Exclusive: Commissioner Carr Torches’ request for FCC weaponry against freedom of expression

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Commissioner Brendan Carr told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview this Friday that Free Press has moved to “arm” the FCC with broadcasters and conservatives to quell political speech. .

Progressive media group Free Press has called on the FCC to censor broadcasters from showing President Donald Trump’s press conferences on the coronavirus pandemic. In her petition to the federal agency, the group called it the “life and death problem.”

The Free Press urged the FCC to prominently disclose when broadcasters allegedly disseminate information that is “scientifically false or suspicious” and to air prominently on television when its television broadcast allegedly false information.

“When the president tells dangerous lies about a public health emergency, television broadcasters have a choice: They do not broadcast or air those lies in the context of liability statements stating that they can be false and are not verified. “, wrote Free Press. “And indeed, the FCC has a duty to rejoin radio stations that produce confusion with lies and misinformation.”

Carr called the petition a “dangerous” attempt to arm the FCC against free expression. He noted that while this proposal may not go through the FCC under Trump, Republican-controlled, it may gain more traction in a future Democratic administration, such as the way the free press pushed former President Barack Obama and then-controlled FCC. by Democrats to move to net neutrality.

“It is a dangerous and scary attempt by the left to arm the FCC with broadcasters, conservatives and politicians. The real danger here, among other things, is that this particular group has a great deal of influence in Democratic and In telecommunications policy circles. You can look at this petition and say that it will have no traction with this FCC, but remember when it comes to greater government control over the Internet, it is called net neutrality, “said Carr. “This group was at the forefront of promoting utility style rules and heavy Internet (network neutrality) regulation at a time when people in the right and main left thought that this was a topic. of the third train and that the FCC would never. And what did they do? They campaigned for President Obama, who then turned the FCC over, and for a long time ended what was unthinkable: strong government control over the Internet. “

Robert McChesney, co-founder of the Free Press, has championed a socialist revolution in the United States.

“In the end, there is no real answer but to remove the brick to the entire capitalist system, rebuilding the whole society according to socialist principles,” McChesney said at one point.

McChesney also said, “We must do everything we can to limit, regulate, minimize, and even eliminate capitalist propaganda.”

Mr Carr also said that the Free Press called for a “government-funded media outlet.” And so, when I think you’ve joined it, it’s part of an effort to control the political narrative and complete intolerance of visions that don’t fit in with its orthodoxy. “

“This part is part of the wider Left to take advantage of the pandemic to push their extreme agenda. We see this in this request and ask the FCC to pick up speeches and broadcasts that are not in line with their orthodoxy. we see with this push for the New Green Deal through coronavirus packages, “he added.

Free Speech’s call for censorship on behalf of the public interest has been echoed by FCC Democratic Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel. Rosenworcel wanted to censor e-cigarette ads in 2019.

Carr said Americans should fight censorship regardless of political leanings.

“Well, if the story can’t be quiet, we talk on both sides of the problem. My position on the first amendment has been consistent. I have spoken out against efforts to censure conservatives and against efforts to censure Democrats. For example. , People Attempted to Censor Presidential tweet Michael Bloomberg, and I have spoken out against censorship of non-political speech, such as when Commissioner Rosenworcel said that the FCC should play a role in closing down e-cigarette stations based on their vision of the public interest, “said Carr.

“My record is clear that I spoke leftist, right and non-political. It’s interesting that people find their first modification when it comes to their political views. And when it’s not, they are crickets,” add.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @ SeanMoran3.