Exclusive: Cotton Launches Ads Exposing Joe Biden’s Chinese Corruption

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) has launched a new television ad in Ohio in the presence of next week’s state presidential primaries, tearing down former President Joe Biden for its links to corruption. the Chinese communist government of Beijing.

The announcement, published exclusively by Cotton in the Breitbart News, before its public release, is one of Biden and his family’s most corrupt successes, and its deep ties to Beijing’s Chinese communist regime. There is also a cotton article in the national magazine where the Senator goes after Biden on this:

China is a growing threat and China’s duplicity helped spread Wuhan’s coronavirus. @JoeBiden has been weak in China all his career.

Biden backed bad trade agreements, saying China is “not competition” and cannot be trusted to take on China.https: //t.co/H5BmIg9sd4

– Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) March 11, 2020

“They run concentration camps,” a Chinese Communist Party narrator says at the opening of the ad, on the screen with a picture of Chinese dictator Xi Jinping quoting a Washington Post editorial in February. He said China had “run.” At least one million people in the camps.

Millions of babies are being aborted, the narrator continues as the background image changes to an Asian woman with a quote from a 2016 National Public Radio (NPR) article that states that the “politics of son by China “has brought the government. forced abortions.

“They have been brutally shot down against protesters,” the narrator says below, while images of Hong Kong protesters being targeted by the communist regime in Beijing are displayed on screen.

“America’s networks are being hacked,” the narrator read after that, as the February headline of the Associated Press, pointing to the “Chinese military parameter of Americans data” on the screen.

WATCH: SEN. TOM COTTON’S NEW ADVERTISE EXPOSES JOE BIDEN’S PARTY IN CHINA:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c_5BZsOPK7U (/ embed)

“Millions of jobs have been stolen from us,” says CNBC’s January chief, saying that the Chinese trade deficit has cost the Americans at least 3.7 million jobs.

Below are images of departing Chinese military officers as the narrator and the text on the screen make it clear that “China is the biggest threat to America’s security and our values.”

Below are pictures of Joe Biden walking with Xi Jinping, as the narrator notes that “career politician Joe Biden is weak in China.”

The following is Biden from his 2020 presidential campaign, talking about a campaign trail that showed the threat of Chinese communists in the United States. “China is going to eat our lunch? Come on man, “said Biden, dismissing the threat.” It’s not bad, people. But guess what? They are not a competition for us. “

As Biden’s video shakes hands with Xi, a photo of Joe and Hunter Biden wearing sunglasses with a Chinese communist flag on the backdrop appears on the screen, and the narrator begins to hit Hunter Biden and Joe Biden for corruption. and weakness in front of the regime. in Beijing.

“When Joe Biden was vice president, his son obtained an estimated $ 1.5 billion from the Bank of China,” says the narrator. “When Joe Biden was a senator, he voted to give China special trade status that devastated American workers. Biden is weak in China and bad in America.”

The announcement is wrapped up on a positive note for President Donald Trump. “We need to stay in China and protect American jobs and our national security,” says the narrator. “Sir. Cotton stands next to President Trump to take on China and maintain Greater America. “

A cotton adviser told the Breitbart News that this ad is running in Ohio before the Democratic primary on Tuesday, where Biden will face Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), while the two will be running for the nomination. Democrat Biden has collected a series of big wins since winning in the South Carolina primary a week and a half ago. It followed suit in South Carolina with a massive Super Tuesday, where it beat Sanders in several states that he wasn’t expected to win. Biden did it again Tuesday night, gaining seats Sanders had said he intended to win as Michigan, forcing Sanders, his last serious contender to the Democratic nomination, on the back of heels with several key states.

The announcement also comes as the coronavirus crisis devastates the nation, sending markets into panic in recent days, as public health officials try to circumvent what the World Health Organization (WHO) has formally declared a global pandemic. While some Democrats and media outlets now falsely claim that it is racist or offensive to point out, the coronavirus outbreak originated in Wuhan, China and after the communist regime mismanaged the disease spread throughout the country. world to the American shores.

A statement provided to Breitbart News exclusively accompanying this new advertising that cotton is being broadcast digitally nationwide and to Ohio TV, specifically targeting areas affected by manufacturing loss of work due to aggression. from China, the senator touted that Biden’s deep and corrupt ties with the communist regime in Beijing jeopardize the former vice president’s ability to handle a crisis such as the world’s coronavirus.

“China is the biggest threat we have,” Cotton told Breitbart News. China’s duplicity and incompetence in handling Wuhan’s coronavirus has led to a pandemic. But Joe Biden has been weak in China all his career. Biden is so bad we know he is not a Chinese agent, if he were, his administrators would tell him to occasionally oppose China to make it seem credible. Anyone worried about China’s aggression or theft of American work should know that Joe Biden cannot be trusted to deal with China. “

As previously reported by Breitbart News, as Cotton is re-elected to Arkansas this year as he does not run for a Democratic opponent, he is free to do more on the national campaign trail to challenge Democrats. leftists like Biden and to help President Trump. This is the second ad in cotton in as many weeks, with a pre-Tuesday, super-Tuesday ad linking Sanders socialism with Biden’s extreme open border positions, despite not much daylight despite Biden’s inaccurate claims of being a “moderate.” “