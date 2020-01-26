Exclusive coverage of the FA Cup clash and confirmed team news with Christian Eriksen that were left out

Premier League rivals Southampton and Tottenham face the FA Cup this weekend.

Southampton prevailed against Huddersfield on the final round, while Spurs needed a replay to hit Middlesbrough.

Jose Mourinhos Tottenham meets Southampton in the FA Cup

Both teams have met twice in the league this season and won both at home.

Now they meet again and the winner reaches the fifth round of the historic cup.

Southampton vs Tottenham: how to listen

The fourth round of the FA Cup begins on Saturday, January 25th at 3 p.m.

St. Mary’s full commentary will be shown live on talkSPORT. Our reporting begins at 2:30 p.m.

Adrian Durham will show you the entire setup before handing Alex Crook and David Connolly for our live commentary.

To tune in just click here for the live stream or click on the radio player below.

You can also listen via the talkSPORT app, DAB digital radio or MW 1053 or 1089.

More information on how to listen to LIVE on talkSPORT can be found here.

Southampton vs. Tottenham: what was said?

According to Ralph Hasenhuttl, Jose Mourinho, who describes Southampton’s goalkeeper coach Andrew Sparkes as an “idiot”, has become a joke among his employees.

Mourinho made headlines with his comments on Sparkes after the surprising 0-1 loss to Saints on New Year’s Day.

He said: “It is an emotion, they are part of the game. Jose is a fantastic guy and Andrew is also a fantastic guy.

“It was a post-game running gag, even in our office, but he’s a good guy and I think that sometimes it’s normal in a game that emotions arise.

“But don’t hang it too high, I think.”

Danny Ings scored Southampton’s winning goal against Tottenham earlier this month

Southampton v Tottenham: team news

Southampton: Gunn; Danso, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg; Armstrong, Redmond; Obafemi, Ings.

Subs: Lewis, Yoshida, Romeu, Smallbone, Djenepo, Boufal, Adams.

Tottenham: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Tanganga, Winks, Gedson, Lo Celso, Dele, son, Lucas.

Subs: Gazzaniga, Foyth, Vertonghen, Dier, Ndombele, Sessegnon, Lamela