Exclusive: Dr Grant Robicheaux, reality TV surgeon, and his girlfriend Cerissa Riley accused of drugging and raping women in Newport Beach break their silence

NEWPORT BEACH, California – A California couple accused of drugging and sexually assaulting several women said a weight was lifted, knowing that the charges would be dismissed.

Surgeon Grant Robicheaux, 39, and his girlfriend Cerissa Riley, 32, speak for the first time in an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America broadcast Friday morning.

“You can get your life back,” said Robicheaux. “You are a dead person walking and now a breath of life is breathed into you.”

The two have lived under a cloud of suspicion since 2018, when Orange County district attorney Tony Rackauckas told reporters that investigators were examining thousands of videos and photos on Robicheaux’s cell phone – some showed to barely sensitive women.

“It’s just amazing that he can lie like that,” said Riley. “How could you lie?”

“In about an hour, my whole life was taken from me,” said Robicheaux. “I was fired from all hospitals. I was suspended from my career, from my practice.”

The couple said threats would follow, including vicious phone messages and vile comments on social media.

They say they have been hiding for days in their Newport Beach home to avoid the cameras.

“We had to sneak under piles of garbage in the bed of a pickup truck,” said Robicheaux.

Seven alleged victims are said to be coming forward. The couple, charged with 17 counts of crime, face decades of jail if convicted.

The couple say they have hired a legal team, and even subjected to polygraph tests to try to prove their innocence.

They call the last year and a half of a roller coaster of emotions.

“From sad to angry to frustrated to frightened … fear is the underline. I think you’re still afraid,” said Robicheaux. “I’m afraid of the government. I’m still looking over my shoulder.”

This week, Orange County district attorney Todd Spitzer announced that the charges would be dismissed against the two due to insufficient evidence.

“There is not a single piece of evidence or a video or photo that shows a woman who is unconscious or incapable of being sexually assaulted,” Spitzer said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Spitzer alleges that his predecessor used the case to attract publicity in order to be re-elected. In an affidavit last year, when asked if he thought advertising could be useful for his campaign, Rackauckas replied yes, but now says it was not his motivation to file a complaint .

“It is obvious that this case has publicity and that publicity is not a bad thing for a candidate,” said Rackauckas. “But I was never motivated to make a decision in this case on this basis.”

“When we dare to suggest that there was political motivation, when we dare to suggest that there was no video evidence,” said Philip Cohen, one of the couple’s defense lawyers. “Hearing someone on the floor adopting, articulating this same message … was incredibly powerful, emotional for me and I felt an incredible sense of justification.”

When journalist Eileen Frere of sister station KABC-TV asked Robicheaux what he had to say to Rackauckas, he replied: “I want to forgive him. I want to pass. But at the same time, I cannot borrow the easy way … I want things to change. “

Robicheaux and Riley emphasized that they did not want someone else to go through what they had experienced.

The couple who once led a swinging lifestyle said they were now monogamous.

Robicheaux and Riley both maintain their innocence and said that they never crossed the line with the women with whom they were involved.

They are still facing a civil lawsuit brought by an alleged victim.

“I will continue to do everything I can to try to absolve Grant and Cerissa of all financial responsibility and everything that can be done to try to get back to a semblance of normal life,” said Cohen.

Robicheaux says he would like to go back to medicine but doesn’t know if it will be possible. His medical license was suspended following the charges of crime.

Riley says she was teaching dance to students in grades 5 to 12 in Orange County, but she doesn’t think she will return.

They both say their lives will never be the same again.

“We will always be hated,” said Riley. “I wonder how you get out of it.”

The two now live in an undisclosed location and plan to leave California.

The charges against them are expected to be officially dismissed at a hearing at the Newport Beach Harbor Justice Center on Friday.

