EXCLUSIVE: Era’s undisputed goal for Worlds Collide was to increase the empire

The Undisputed Era are currently one of the most popular factions in wrestling.

With NXT champion Adam Cole, wrestling legend Roddy Strong and NXT tag team champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish, Undisputed Era has the talent and charisma that WWE intelligently benefits from.

At Worlds Collide, the group of four met another in the NXT UK empire and it was a major event to enjoy.

talkSPORT During the Royal Rumble weekend, he met Undisputed Era, and all four men talked about how the match came about and how proud they were to replenish the empire.

Adam Cole: With Blackpool, that was one of those moments you will remember forever. We never lose sight of such things. I love surprises in wrestling, that’s one of my favorite things. Participate in something that everyone in this building had no idea we were there, and then we showed up. Then there’s a reaction like “Oh my god, they’re there” and they’re really excited – that’s one of the biggest coolest things. “

Kyle O’Reilly: “Something about the British fans, I don’t know what it is, but they’re always just outside. It’s just great. It has always been that way.”

Bobby Fish: “I think the Blackpool thing is just about creating this unpredictable atmosphere, and now it’s our job to take it everywhere and I feel like we’re doing it.” We take it forward. And it’s just the perception of, you don’t know where these guys are going to show up. They do what they want, when they want, where they want. For me, that’s something that really gives us all a level. “

Roderick Strong: “100 percent. And then just the opportunity to have the match. Imperium did very well in NXT UK, but it was kind of an opportunity to raise its stocks against us, and that’s special. Such moments mean a lot to me. Where we can help these people because we are in this position. You know, it’s great to be in the position we’re in, but what we can do with the “power” of it is really damn cool. “

Kyle O’Reilly: “We are proud to make other people.”

Bobby Fish: “Let’s face it, we’re the yardstick!”

Imperium’s Alexander Wolfe also suffered an injury during the game, which meant the wrestlers had to adjust, but they did so without anyone noticing. The European group won the game, but the undisputed time is so big at the moment that it hasn’t hurt them a bit.

