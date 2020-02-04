EXCLUSIVE: Floyd Mayweather, who is currently teasing Manny Pacquiao II, will not fight again

Phil Jay 04/02/2020

Former Mayweather promotional star Ashley Theophane will not see Floyd Mayweather in the ring again soon to fight a rematch with Manny Pacquiao.

Aside from a possible crossover against UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, Theophane sees no comeback from Mayweather.

This is despite the fact that Mayweather has announced that it will fight twice in 2020.

Theophane spends five years on Mayweather promotions and appears several times on the same card.

Unfortunately, Theophane doesn’t think it will happen.

“I don’t think Floyd will fight again. Maybe against Kabib, but the Conor fight that I think has already been fought.” Theophane exclusively told World Boxing News,

“Manny tried to win the rematch, but Floyd continues to annoy fans and the media. I want Floyd to retire. He has done everything and more in his career. “

During his tenure in The Money Team, Theophane fought for a world title and lost to Adrien Broner in 2016.

“Playing three of his shows at the MGM Grand was a life-changing experience,” said the Londoner. “It has always been great to attend three of the fight week shows in Las Vegas.

“I am glad to have been part of his team in the last years of his career. I know him more than any British fighter. He always treated me like a family.

“Without him I would have retired a long time ago and would not have had the best experience of my life. Floyd is up there with the best.

“When he’s no longer here, his true size is likely to be more appreciated.”

TREASURE BOX

After saying goodbye to Mayweather, Theophane made his own plans: “I loved fighting in Las Vegas and being part of TMT for five years.

“I wanted to return home a year before my contract expired, but the British organizers hadn’t loved me and decided to go on a world tour.”

Theophane hopes to end his career in 2020 before devoting himself to coaching. A “Treasure Boxing Gym” is already being planned.

Who knows what Floyd can expect in the coming months?

