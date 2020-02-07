EXCLUSIVE: ‘I beat my opponent with my bare fingers and haven’t heard anything since.’

Phil Jay 07/02/2020

📷 Mayweather Promo

Former world boxing champion Ishe Smith believes that his debut went so well with his bare fingers that he can no longer book another fight.

“Sugar Shay” – formerly part of Floyd Mayweather’s money team and a one-time IBF welterweight title holder – is hard to win after his first bare-finger fight.

Last September Smith beat Estevan Payan in New Town. He’s been hoping to land another crack ever since.

But as the American explained to WBN, fighters weren’t exactly in front of him.

“I would love to play with my bare fingers again,” said Smith exclusively to World Boxing News. “I had my sights set on a return in April. Since the December show was canceled, I don’t know where we are.

“They want blood, cuts and knockouts. But I finished the guys without getting hit. All of these fighters are easy work for me. “

As he tried to include his name in the mix for upcoming promotions, Smith added: “I contacted the UK company and never heard of it. I contacted the company Paulie (Malignaggi) fought for (BKFC), but I never heard of it.

“You mustn’t want me to get the shit out of your boys. The guy Paulie fought (Artem Lobov) can’t imagine what his name is at the moment, but I would destroy him in a mere fist fight.

“The hardest thing about this sport is the pain in your hands, apart from the fact that it’s a cake,” he said.

At 41, Smith is quickly running out of time to get a top chance because almost a year has passed since his last professional boxing match.

BOXING

Smith suffers a loss from Erickson Lubin and is open to a return to the square circle if the correct offer is obtained.

“Sometimes I sit back and remember my last three fights,” said Smith. “A close fight against J-Rock (Julian Williams), even some made me win. Then a close fight against Tony (Harrison).

“Then I was just not in the right frame to fight Lubin. I still think I can do it.

“I had an offer to fight in China, but it didn’t make sense to me. If I called a promoter, I would listen, and if I liked the fight, I would,” he concluded.

Phil Jay is the editor of World Boxing News. Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow @PhilDJay on Twitter